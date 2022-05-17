The Duke of Cambridge landed in the capital on Monday…

British royal, Prince William is one of the latest visiting dignitaries to arrive in Abu Dhabi in order to offer condolences on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to congratulate the newly appointed UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Duke of Cambridge, joins a long list of heads of state, members of various royal families and prominent politicians — all present to pay their respects, to the visionary leader in person. Amongst the distinguished guests, instantly recognisable faces include British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US Vice President Kamala Harris, French President Emmanuel Macron and King Felipe VI of Spain.

محمد بن زايد يتقبل التعازي من قادة ورؤساء ووفود الدول الصديقة من مختلف أنحاء العالم في فقيد الوطن المغفور له الشيخ خليفة بن زايد آل نهيان. pic.twitter.com/yccFpfLxoO — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 17, 2022

Last week Prince William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II passed on her own message of condolence to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, saying: “I am saddened to hear of the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Your distinguished brother devoted his life to serving the people of the United Arab Emirates and his relationship with its allies and friends.”

“He will be long remembered by all who work for regional stability, understanding between nations and between faiths, and for the conservation cause.”

“I offer Your Highness my sincere condolences and I extend my sympathy to the people of the United Arab Emirates.”

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office