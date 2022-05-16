British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and King Felipe VI of Spain were among the leaders who travelled to the UAE to pay their respects to the late Sheikh Khalifa…

Leaders from around the world have travelled to Abu Dhabi to pay their respects to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday May 13.

The senior figures from around the world were received by newly elected UAE President H.H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Mohamed met with a number of kings, presidents and heads of government from across the globe, and extended his appreciation and thanks for the kind feelings shown to the UAE and its people on the death of Sheikh Khalifa, according to state news agency, wam.

He also thanked them for congratulating him on his election as UAE President and for their sincere wishes.

Among those who travelled to Abu Dhabi from Europe to offer their condolences during the first two days of mourning were British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and King Felipe VI of Spain.

Regional leaders received by Sheikh Mohamed included Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in the UAE today, Monday May 16, with a press delegation to express in-person condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa. The Vice President is also set to meet with Sheikh Mohamed to “underscore the strength of the partnership between our countries and our desire to further deepen our ties in the coming months and years,” according to a statement issued by her press secretary.

Images: wam