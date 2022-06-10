Failing to prepare for the weekend is preparing to fail…

There’s a lot to be said for weekdays, and we’re not the type to wish our lives away — but look, there’s just something special about the weekend isn’t there? And if you’d like to make it a little more special, these are our suggestions for throwing down, turning up and raising the roof on this thing.

Friday, June 10

New at the movies this week

The conclusion to the Jurassic World trilogy, Dominion hits screens this Thursday, June 9 and despite the fact that the fact the last two in the series have been infuriatingly riddled with plot nonsense — there are some (we’re looking at you Aarti) that are incredibly excited about the curtain raise. Following the cataclysmic finale of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) human beings are now forced to coexist side-by-cageless-side with giant extinction-reversing murder lizards. This is the third film of the Jurassic World Series (and the sixth of the Jurassic Park saga overall) and sees Chris Pratt teaming up with OG dino dodgers Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum — to help humanity avoid ending up as an extended velociraptor tasting menu. It’s great that they’ve got the band back together (sans Richard *sobs* Attenborough), but really at this point, if human beings haven’t learned to stop poking the Dilophosaurus nest, do we even deserve a happy ending?

Book Tickets Now

An homage to fromage

Art Lounge is one of Saadiyat Island’s sleekest open-air spots, nestled in the iconic rooftop of the Louvre. To ease into the weekend, C’est Cheese is an un-bree-levable deal that aims to acquaint fromage fans with French gastronomy and grape, with a selection of aged French cheeses paired with glasses of wine. It starts from Dhs150, and runs on Thursday and Friday from 6pm to 10pm.

Art Lounge, Louvre Abu Dhabi, entry will be via Gate 2 of the museum (follow the signs to Fouquet’s), 6pm to 10pm, Thursday and Friday. Tel: (0)50 699 6375, louvreabudhabi.ae

One amore brunch

Dino’s is now dishing up a triple serving of la dolce vita – with three brunches each week. Friday night’s session is an a la carte affair, with antipasti and cheese stations.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, every Friday choose your own three-hour period between 6.30pm till 11pm, Dhs190 soft, Dhs250 house including signature blends. Tel: (02) 3075551, @pearlrotana

Saturday, June 11

It’s the little things…

One of the UAE’s most prolific family entertainment hubs, Yas Island has a whole summer full of stand-out savings to take advantage of — with kids under 12 staying, playing and cafe-ing for free. Take Yas Theme Parks for example — recently recipients of a teary-eyed Kevin Hart seal of approval – this trinity of thrill zones is offering free access to kids under 12 years old, with a paying adult. That represents some top gear savings on the record-breaking, comedian humbling, coasters of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi; the ecstatic aquatic fun of Yas Waterworld; and the spandex-clad superhero story telling of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Emmy winning

New York-based pizzeria Emmy Squared is now open and serving up epic slices of US-style ‘Za at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay. This purveyor of fine carbs, deals in Detroit-style pizza — a destinct, square-shaped pizza with “a crispy bottom, fluffy focaccia-like dough, caramelised cheesy “frico” crust, and signature sauce stripes.” When we visited, we were huge fans of the innovative topping range and the deep buttery flavours of the Detroit base.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, daily midday to midnight. Tel: (02) 235 8763, @EmmySquaredPizzaUAE

Sunday, June 12

Positive affirmations

Fancy doing a good deed this weekend? Give something back? Pay it forward perhaps? Between June 10 to June 13, from 8 to 4 pm ADNEC will be collecting donations of certain items to give to the Emirates Red Crescent organisation, in honour of World Environment Day. You can give clothing, furniture, toys, shoes, stationery, working electronics and home appliances to less fortunate families. You’ll find four separate receptacles for your previously-loved items at ADNEC’s Car Park A first floor, Car Park B second floor, Capital Gate entrance and The Grandstand.

Paradise found

One of the city’s most luxurious beachfront hotels, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi is offering city dwellers the opportunity to join them, for a ‘Day in Paradise’. This daycay package includes access to the hotel’s seductive ensemble of five-star facilities between 10am and 6pm, including the pool and beach, a bottle of house wine or bucket of beer, and a gourmet sharing platter perfect for a spot of poolside snacking. All this for just Dhs208, kids under six are free and those aged between six and 12 gain access to amenities for Dhs60.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Makta, June 1 until September 30, 10am to 6pm daily, Dhs208. Tel: (02) 509 8555, restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com

From the jump

Get the jump on your week by heading to Marina Mall’s extreme trampoline park, Bounce — and picking up one of their special passes. Inside there’s a Free-Jump arena; Slam Dunk zone; you can play Dodgeball; find the origin of fun in the Big Bag; dare you face The Wall?; or dive into the upgraded adrenalin of the X-Park?; Just here for the gains? You can also get involved with some Bounce Fit; there are also the elevated thrills of the Zip Line, the Quick Drop and Speed Slide. Prices start at 85 for adults but there’s a premium unlimited day pass (access all areas) charged at Dhs250 for adults and Dhs180 for kids.

Bounce, Marina Mall, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu and Fri 10am to midnight. Tel: (04) 3 211 400, @bouncemideast

You could do a lot wurst

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort (@westinabudhabi)

Maifest AKA the German Spring Festival currently taking place at Westin Abu Dhabi’s The Retreat (until June 15) – is a spirited celebration of all the things we like Munchen on. The on-brand German hospitality includes all the big hitted of traditional Deutsche culinary fare – hearty cuts of European meat, plump sausages, glitzy schnitzel, and apple strudel. And it doesn’t take ein stein to figure out that there’ll also be a roaring selection of German beers and brews. It goes down daily from 2pm to 2am.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi

Pool days > school days

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi’s pool and beach pass is Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs300 on weekends, and you’ll get the full amount back to spend on food and drink. They have a dazzling array of promotions throughout the week that really are worth checking out too. Take their ladies’ day for example on Sundays, where ladies get free-flowing rose from 12pm to 5pm and a lunch platter for Dhs149. Gents enjoy the same deal for Dhs249.

Cove Beach, Makers District, Reem Island, Thu from midday, packages from Dhs200. Tel: (056) 407 5405, @covebeachabudhabi

Images: Getty/Provided