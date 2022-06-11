Bring on the weekend…

Goodbye week, hello weekend. Over the next few days, there are so many events and such little time. Whether you’re after big brunches or beach parties, family fun or a falafel festival, here are the best things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday 10 June

Have a fashionable beach day out at SĀN Beach

Put your most fashionable foot forward. SĀN Beach is getting its chic on, thanks to its Valentino takeover. This is the final day of the collaboration, which sees the fashion house add its seasonal stamp on the venue, from the international-inspired menu to the décor.

SĀN Beach, The Club, Palm West Beach, The Palm, Dubai, Mon to Thu 9am to midnight, Fri to Sun 9am to 1am. sanbeachdubai.com

Drop the kids off at a cooking class

Create your own little chefs and sign your kids up to one of Sweeties’ popular cooking classes. Mondoux Dubai Creek Harbour is running classes for kids every Friday during June. This week, little ones can learn to make homemade brownies and later the classes cover mini Oreo cheesecakes (June 17) as well as cupcakes (June 24). Best of all: you can drop off the kids and they will be supervised by the chef.

Mondoux Dubai Creek Harbour, Building 1, South Promenade, Ras Al Khor, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, Dhs150 Jun 10. Tel: (0)50 1189401. @mondoux_dubai

Try the new limited-edition dishes at 3Fils

3Fils has the catch of the day: new limited-edition fish dishes. The additions to the menu include the Hotate Guratan, which is Hokkaido scallops in confit corn and leek sauce, which is topped with Parmigiano Reggiano sauce and chives; and the spicy salmon garlic toast, which is topped with sakura cress and chives and sudachi zest.

3Fils, Shop 02, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Al Urouba St, Dubai. Tel: (0)4333 4003. 3fils.com

Saturday 11 June

Book yourself a Portuguese brunch at Tasca

Happy Santos Populares. If you’re lost in translation, this is a Portuguese festival that celebrates saints, and sees locals take to the streets to eat and drink. So, indulge in Portuguese-inspired food, entertainment and decorations during this celebratory brunch. The themed brunch runs for a limited time only and takes place every Saturday until July 2.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Dhs350 to Dhs450, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 777 2231. mandarinoriental.com

Bring all the family to FamilyFest Brunch

The kids are more than alright at Caesars Palace Dubai. If you always feel awkward about dragging your kids to brunch, you can relax as the FamilyFest Brunch has returned. The brunch takes place in Bacchanal, a luxury, air conditioned tent, which overlooks the Fortuna Pool. There’s face painting, slime stations, balloon art and a magician.

Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, Dubai, Dhs150 (children), from Dhs350 (adults). Tel: (0)50 836 1513. familybrunchdubai.com

Dive into FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s pool party

One of the city’s coolest pool parties has returned: The Social Pool. FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s pool parties know how to make a splash, and are an Instagrammer’s dream. Not only does it include resident DJs and cocktails, but also impressive views of Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, No. 1 Palm, Dubai, from Dhs3,000 for four guests, Sat 12pm. Tel: (0)4 455 9988. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Watch a cook off with Battle of the Burgers

It’s time to find out which burgers are really well done, as it’s Dubai’s Battle of the Burger. Social Distrikt is hosting the event, which sees 28 entries from local foodies and chefs compete for the title. The top three chefs will have the chance to represent the UAE at the World Championships in Dallas, Texas. Let the bun fight begin.

Social Distrikt, The Pointe on The Palm, Dubai, Jun 11 7pm. Tel: (0)52 515 8995. socialdistrikt.com

Party the night away at Boombox

Throw some shapes, from your big box to small box, at SKY2.0’s Boombox. The Signature Saturday night welcomes the city’s biggest DJs, and includes a mash-up of hip hop, R n B and house music. When you need to take a break from boogying, then dig into the Japanese food, which includes suhi rolls and platters – a 50 piece one, no less.

SKY2.0, Boombox, Dubai Design District, Dubai, 10.30am to 4am. Tel: (0)4 6333 633. skydubai.com

Sunday 12 June

Sign the kids up for a creative workshop

Let your kid explore their inner Picasso (or perhaps more like Neil Buchanan) at these creative workshops in Alserkal Avenue. The masterclasses cover a different topic each week and include creative writing, art and problem solving. Aimed at children who are seven years and older, it is a great chance for kids to get in touch with their creative side. The classes run until June 26. Wisdom Warehouse, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, Dhs189, Sun 2pm to 2.50pm. alserkal.online

Celebrate International Falafel Day at Allo Beirut

It comes as no surprise to discover that the much-loved humble Arabic sandwich has its own day. International Falafel Day falls on June 12 and Allo Beirut is celebrating with limited edition falafels. You’ll feel like a wrap star as you dig into dishes that range from the falafel kaak to the falafel salad, both of which are only available between June 10 to 12 for dine-in and delivery.

Allo Beirut, Hessa Street, Dubai, open 24 hours. Tel: 800 86234788. allobeirutstreetfood.com

Dine at Jamie Oliver’s new restaurant

If you’re a fan of Brits in Dubai, you’ll be excited to hear that Jamie Oliver was recently spotted in the city. The celebrity chef opened his new restaurant in The Dubai Mall. The menu covers casual Italian dishes including fresh pasta, homemade pizza and sweet desserts.

Jamie’s Italian, Lower Ground Floor, The Dubai Mall, 11am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 362 7500, @jamiesitaliangcc

Images: Instagram/Provided