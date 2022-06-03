Shun brunch for one of these chic weekend dining options…

If you’re looking for an alternative to your usual weekend brunch that still satisfies your belly, you’re in the right place. Forgo the Saturday – or Sunday – feast for tastebud-tingling set menus from these chic DIFC restaurants.

Sucre

Sucre’s master chef Fernando Trocca introduces a new weekend set menu this summer, promising to take diners on a journey across Latin America. Available every Saturday and Sunday, it begins with a choice of Chef Trocca’s signature snacks, followed by a selection of vegetarian and pescatarian ‘small plates’ that showcase some of Sucre’s best-loved dishes. For the large plates, it’s an all-star Latin family feast of squid ink paella, saffron risotto or Wagyu striploin, which can be paired with the perfect carafe of red or white wine selected by Sucre’s head sommelier Victor Dituro. For those with a sweet tooth, there’s the option to add on a choice of dessert from options like the dulce de leche fondant or basque cheesecake.

Sucre, Gate Village 5, DIFC, 12pm to 6pm, Sat and Sun, Dhs250 three courses, Dhs290 with dessert, Dhs120 for carafe of wine. Tel: (0)4 340 0829, sucredubai.com

Mina Brasserie

Trade your traditional Saturday brunch for the Lunch Club at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC’s elegant Mina Brasserie. Served up every Saturday and Sunday, chic weekend lunch affair offers guests a two- or three-course choice course menu of brasserie style dishes masterminded by chef Michael Mina. Promising slick service and a relaxed atmosphere, a two-course menu is priced at Dhs120 while a three-course menu is Dhs140, inclusive of coffee, tea or ice cream.

Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons DIFC, 12pm to 3pm Sat and Sun, Dhs120 for two courses, Dhs140 for three courses. Tel: (0)4 506 0100, @minabrasseriedubai

Caviar Kaspia

Caviar Kaspia bring a more traditional take to the weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday. The Parisian-inspired DIFC hotspot presents four courses of fine French fare for Dhs375, inclusive of a hot beverage and choice of mocktail or cocktail. Served up to the toe-tapping tunes spun by Kaspia’s resident DJ, expect freshly baked viennoiseries with homemade jams followed by Kaspia’s signature beef carpaccio and delicately fried chicken served with lemon mayonnaise. Then pick eggs cooked to order: whether your brunch dish of choice is scrambled eggs, eggs À la Coque, eggs Benedict, or mimosa eggs, all served either with Oscietra caviar or smoked salmon. Mains include a stuffed croissant with cured beef or a buckwheat risotto, followed by desserts of pain perdu with wild berries and whipped mascarpone, the Rosewater Milk Cake or a stack of fluffy pancakes.

Caviar Kaspia, Gate Village Building 2, DIFC, 12pm to 4pm, Sat and Sun, Dhs375. Tel: (0)4 243 5633, kaspiadubai.com