The jump off…

One of the capital’s slickest soiree spots, Atlon Bar and Bistro — has just launched a new night that is “taking it back to the concrete streets,” and whilst the beats may be unoriginal, it will feature “real live MCs”. A lyricist lineup that could very well include you…

Mr/Mrs fire in the booth

There’s a weekly Hip Hop (and R&B) Karaoke night every Thursday, letting you get up on stage and be the Cut Chemist, Busta, Missy, Biggie or Drake you were always born to be. Issue open invitations to ride on a Genuwine ‘Pony’; join Mary’s campaign against hateration and holleration in local danceries; or investigate if indeed the people truly have Forgot about Dre.

You may have detected a certain 80s/90s/00s bias in our song/artist selection here. You think the modern stuff is better? Get on the mic and prove it?

You’ve got one shot, one opportunity…

It goes down between 8pm and 11pm, with a free flow drinks package available for just Dhs99. The beverage list includes wine and beer; spirits, margaritas and old fashioneds.

And there’s a round of applause awaiting anyone that can spit an unstumbled verse and if you can get through the entire ‘supersonic’ part of Rap God, you’ve won our attention too.

The festival of tight rhymes and lyrical flow is brought to you by @_doublejb and DJ @clifftownley, both legends on the Abu Dhabi sounds circuit.

Mic drop

The rap game continues into the weekend with a hip hop brunch taking place every Saturday between 1pm and 5pm (priced from Dhs199). Enjoy sipping *redacted* when you’re thirstay? The bubbles package is just Dhs299.

There’s a ladies’ night on Tuesday and a ‘Out of Office’ Friday afternoon social session between 4pm and 7pm — with games, beats, and unlimited sips for just Dhs149.

Alton Bar and Bistro, Shangri-La Souq, Qaryat Al Beri. Tel: (02) 886 8443, @atlonabudhabi

Images: Instagram/Unsplash