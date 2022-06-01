This is flippin’ good news…

Sharjah dwellers, with petrol prices on the rise you may be wondering whether the drive to Dubai is worth it to satisfy a Five Guys burger craving. Well, you will soon be able to save up on mileage as Five Guys has announced that it will be opening a branch very soon in the cultural capital.

The new shore and home delivery service will open in November at the popular family entertainment destination Aljada – Misk 1.

Did you know?

When it comes to Five Guys burgers, there’s a total of 250,000 ways you can customise them. And there are 15 free toppings to choose from.

The fries are all hand-cut in-store and can be topped with Five Guys style or Cajun style options. Even the buns are all freshly baked in the UAE but if it’s too calorific for you, you can swap it for the unless bowl or crunch on the lettuce wrap option.

There are 15 milkshakes all of which are prepped with fresh fruit which can also be personalised.

Five Guys has a simple ethos – no freezers, no microwaves and no timers. Only the freshest and highest quality ingredients will be used and the meat is 100 per cent halal. It was recently voted the UAE’s Best Burger at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards UAE.

Currently, Five Guys has 11 locations in UAE. In Dubai, it recently started flipping burgers at Nakheel Mall in Palm Jumeirah.

Sudhin Siva, Vice President of Commercial Operations, Shamal Holding commented, ‘In the last 12 months we’ve been inundated with enquires from Sharjah asking us when Five Guys is coming to them. We’re delighted to secure such a great location with Arada allowing us to bring our quality burgers to citizens and residents across Sharjah for the very first time, both through dine-in and home delivery.’

