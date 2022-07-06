It is the third branch of the Saudi fried chicken brand…

A fan of Al Baik? Great news, because the popular Saudi fast-food chain has now opened its doors in Ajman.

The third branch of the Saudi fried chicken brand is located in City Centre Ajman. You will find it next to Mado Restaurant opposite the Nike store on the ground floor.

The new branch may be in the smallest emirate in the country – Ajman but it is already proving to be as popular as it is in Dubai because as soon as the Saudi fast-food chain opened its doors, there was a line of hungry foodies queuing up for their food.

Heading out to Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah for a staycation? We’re pretty sure City Centre Ajman will become a popular vote for a pit stop.

Over in Dubai…

Al Baik first showed up in Dubai during Expo 2020 where it received a very warm welcome before opening two popular permanent locations two of Dubai’s most prominent malls. Dubai Mall opened first in the summer of 2021 followed by Mall of the Emirates which opened its doors last month at the end of April.

If you’re not familiar with the fried chicken favourite, the brand has operated in Saudi Arabia for almost 50 years, having first opened in Jeddah in 1974. It’s become the region’s most beloved fast-food brand and now has more than 100 branches across the Kingdom. It is renowned in the region for its fried chicken, shrimp, falafel and fries.

With the addition of a third branch, it’s now time for us to ask, ‘Where will you open up next, Al Baik?’ We know for a fact that there are just as many fans in the capital of Abu Dhabi as there are in Dubai and Ajman who are waiting to welcome you with open arms.

Images: Instagram