Improvements to other timetables were also announced…

For many UAE residents and tourists who want to save some dirhams or avoid traffic, the Dubai Metro has been a saving grace. As great as it is, there are only so many places in Dubai that the Dubai Metro can cater to. So, what of those other spots in Dubai, say for example International City, Barsha South, and so. That’s where the useful Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) buses help.

For those of you who stress out over heading to Bluewaters Island, be it because of the traffic congestion, the parking or the long drive, this bus is for you.

RTA will launch a new metro link service from Jebel Ali Metro Station (Red Line) on June 20 which will shuttle passengers to Bluewaters Island. The F57 bus, as it is called will operate at a frequency of 30 minutes during peak hours. This is great news for residents who work or reside on Bluewaters Island and don’t have a car.

Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA stated, ‘The aim of launching this route is to enhance the integration between transport and urban planning in Dubai.’ He added, ‘RTA is always keen to offer efficient public transport solutions to all’.

Other improvements…

Shakeri also revealed that the timetables of 15 other bus routes in Dubai will also be improved on the day. They are: Routes 12, 20, 21, 24, 53, 84, 91A, F15, F26, F30, F33, F47, J01, J02 and X22.

Route SM1, which starts from the Gold Souq Station and heads to Souk Al Marfa in Deira will operate from 10am from the Gold Souq station. The last trip from Souk Al Marfa station will depart at 3.27 am (the following day).

Shakeri concluded that ‘RTA places great emphasis on the summer season and strives every year to enhance the public bus network in Dubai. It seeks to improve the public service by adjusting bus schedules and pick-up times and launching new routes in response to a growing demand for the service, especially with summer vacation just around the corner.’

Images: Emirates News Agency (WAM)