Jurassic World Dominion

The Jurassic era comes to an epic end pairing up two generations for the first time ever in the series. Jurassic Park Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Starring: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard

Genre: Action (PG13)

Last Seen Alive

After Will Spann’s wife suddenly vanishes at a gas station, his desperate search to find her leads him down a dark path—one that forces him to run from authorities and take the law into his own hands.

Starring: Gerard Butler, Ethan Embry, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Hornsby

Genre: Action (PG15)

Dual

A woman opts for a cloning procedure after she receives a terminal diagnosis but when she recovers her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fails, leading to a court-mandated ‘duel to the death’.

Starring: Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul, Beulah Koale

Genre: Thriller (PG15)

Barbarians

Four friends come together for a celebratory dinner party at a country house. However, as the night progresses, dark secrets emerge and unsettling events begin to unfold around them.

Starring: Iwan Rheon, Tom Cullen, Cataline Sandino Moreno

Genre: Thriller (PG15)

The Last Son

Hearing a fortune teller’s prophecy that he’ll be killed by one of his children, a gunslinger begins hunting down his descendants.

Starring: Thomas Jane, Heather Graham, Machine Gun Kelly

Genre: Action (18+)

Nine Bullets

A former burlesque dancer turned author discovers a second chance at life and redemption when she risks everything to rescue her young neighbour after he witnesses his parents’ murder. Now on the run from the local crime boss, who happens to be her longtime ex, she makes a desperate attempt to get the boy to safety.

Starring: Sam Worthington, Lena Headey

Genre: Thriller (18+)

