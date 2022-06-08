Bars, spas and five-stars at this sleek new Business Bay getaway…

Hotels come and come in Dubai, that it’s difficult to feel unique in the five-star crowd. Step forward Hyde Hotel Dubai, which is located in Business Bay and the first offering from the US-born brand outside of America.

Hyde Hotel Dubai opened at the end of 2021 and is a collaboration with Emerald Palace Group and Ennismore (a joint venture with Accor), whose recent hits include SLS Dubai and 25 Hours Hotel One Central. Promising oodles of personality packed into its interiors, culinary offering and even its team, Hyde Hotel Dubai looks to stand out from the crowd with its fun and friendly twist on five star hospitality.

The look and feel

The hotel knows how to make an entrance – the lobby has an uber cool aesthetic from the hip hop vinyl records by Mary J Blige and Outkast lining the check in desk, to the brightly coloured Insta-worthy art installations. It’s a fashionable space that’s perfect for people watching.

While the rooms have been conceptualised by the Italian designers Ciarmoli Queda. Translated: the designers and architects have created a clean, neo deco style and modern touches throughout the hotel.

The food and drink

All-day diner Cleo is far more than just that – the venue boasts the kind of natural light and views of the Burj that would make a Dubai estate agent coo with excitement. The Levantine-inspired restaurant felt so authentic, it was packed with Arab diners. In fact, we were probably the only non-Arab group on our visit. It’s all about sharing dishes – the watermelon is served like a pretty pizza, which happens to be topped with feta, mint leaves and roasted pistachios (Dhs65), while the vegetables tagine with couscous (Dhs95) is a crowd pleaser. Plus, it has an extensive wine and cocktail list, which you wouldn’t always find in such a restaurant.

Breakfast is served at Cleo and is an international affair. Dishes range from sambar (mixed vegetables) to foul medames (stewed beans), and the options include the fun stuff from an omelette making station to a range of waffles.

Hudson Tavern speakeasy is hidden behind red curtains and nestled on the fourth floor. My friends joined me for a drink at the bar’s outside terrace – a secret spot in Dubai – and because the staff were so friendly, we returned twice during my stay. The New York vibes are strong, but the cocktail list is stronger – if you have a sweet tooth, then the Uncle Sam is pointing right at you. The drink fuses smoked vodka, coffee, cinnamon crunch cream and is topped with sweet cheerios. The food menu has big burgers, seafood, and, if you have a Dhs1,600 to spare, caviar and chicken.

Facilities and activities

The motto, small is beautiful, fits Hyde Hotel Dubai’s facilities. If you’re after Dubai-tastic facilities – the biggest this or the largest that – look elsewhere. The pool is located on the fourth floor and what it lacks in size, it makes up for with the views. It’s all about the Dubai skyline here, after all.

The Cinque Mondes, the hotel’s spa, has five treatment rooms, a salon and gym. On the neat spa menu, you’ll find eastern-inspired treatments that range from a traditional oriental massage to a Polynesian massage. There are also scrubs and facials, which range from wrinkle reduction to plumping treatments.

The rooms

We checked in and checked out the Hyde’s junior suite – a 54 square meter space with a king size bed, a balcony big enough for a table, two chairs and a sofa, and a bathroom the size of a studio. The bathroom was packed with Malin + Goetz for Ciel Spa products, which are good for you and the planet.

The hotel has 276 rooms and suites to choose from, and its unique selling point is that they all come with balconies. Not all of the balconies are created equal, however, so make sure you request a Burj Khalifa facing room.

If you want to feel like you’ve arrived in Dubai, there’s nothing quite like starting your day with breakfast on your balcony and having the world’s tallest building for company. The best bit: lying in bed with a widescreen view of the blockbuster building, the Burj Khalifa, and watching it twinkle away at night. Sweet dreams are definitely made of this.

Hyde Hotel Dubai, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 871 1111. sbe.com

Images: Provided