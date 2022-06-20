The best things to do in Dubai this week: June 20 to 23

Get your planner out…

With a new week comes a whole host of new things to do, whether you’re looking for ladies’ nights, a new evening brunch to try, or visiting a new cafe, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the best things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, June 20

Working out of the office? Head to Baby Q

Working out of the office? If you need a little (or a lot) of caffeine to kickstart your week, check out Baby Q, the cool bar and restaurant found on floor 43 of Media One Hotel. As well as the fantastic views, you can enjoy unlimited tea, coffee and WiFi when you work from here.

Baby Q, 43rd floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 592 9508. @babyqdubai

Dine at one of the prettiest summer tents in town

Since it’s too hot to dine outdoors, a number of our favourite spots in Dubai have handily put up their summer tents meaning you can still enjoy dining and drinking outside, but in the cooler climes of air-conditioning. Ninive boasts one of the prettiest summer tents in town, inspired by the design features of Morocco, Iran, Iraq and Turkey. The cuisine follows the same level of diversity and heritage of the Arab world, where guests can enjoy an expansive menu of authentic dishes.

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 326 6105. @ninivedubai

Tuesday, June 21

Tuck into Italian food at Monno

Love Italian food? Head to Monno on Al Wasl Road. The homegrown cafe is launched by two Emiratis with a love for Italy and its cuisine. The cafe oozes a casual and rustic charm perfect for a quick coffee break or even a romantic dinner. Monno’s menu features a range of antipasti, pizzas, main courses and traditional desserts and much more.

Monno, 304 Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, open 12pm to 12am daily, Tel: (0)4 332 2255, monno.ae

Wednesday, June 22

Dine at Armani Hotel Dubai for just Dhs349

Three distinctly different award-winning restaurants in Armani Hotel Dubai are offering up a four-course dining experience this summer for just Dhs349 per person. Head to Armani/Hashi for Japanese food, Armani/Ristorante for an Italian treat and Armani/Amal for an Indian meal. Make sure you make an advanced reservation at restaurant.reservations@armanihotels.com, or on 04 888 3666.

Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, June 1 to Aug 31, Dhs349 per person, Tel: (0)4 888 3666. armanihoteldubai.com

Join Lock, Stock & Barrel in finding the very best of Dubai’s music talent

Favourite party bar, Lock, Stock & Barrel is on the hunt for Dubai’s best musical talent with the city-wide Battle of the Bands. Head on over with mates and listen to solo artists and bands battle it out to take top place. Battle of the Bands will commence across all Lock, Stock & Barrel venues in Dubai, including Barsha Heights, Business Bay and JBR locations. It kicks off at 7pm on Wednesday, June 22 at Lock, Stock & Barrel Barsha Heights.

Stay tuned to @lockstockdubai for the next dates.

Thursday, June 23

Go see Elvis at the Dubai Opera

Movie buffs are already deeming Elvis as ‘Movie of the Year’ so it’s one you don’t want to miss. You can watch it at the cinema but make it a unique experience and watch it at Dubai Opera. The movie spans 20 years beginning from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. The one-off event takes place on Thursday, June 23 at 8pm. Tickets are already on sale and prices start from Dhs95 per person. Make your purchase here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 8pm on June 23, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Ladies, head to Soho Garden’s secret bar – Green Room

Love a secret bar? Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah’s has a new hidden bar called Green Room you have to check out. On Thursday, ladies can get a selection of four drinks and sharing platter for just Dhs150 per person.

Green Room, Soho Garden, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7pm to late. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. @greenroomsoho

Enjoy an evening brunch at The Penthouse Dubai

Get ready for the weekend and pull up a chair at The Penthouse Dubai’s evening brunch. You’ll get to pick from a three-courses from the award-winning menu featuring Japanese-inspired dishes. There are also unlimited house drinks and selected cocktails plus live DJ sets and entertainment. Ladies pay Dhs250 and gents pay Dhs350. The brunch runs every Thursday from 7pm to 10.30pm.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Thur 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs250 ladies, Dhs350 gents, Tel: (0)52 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai