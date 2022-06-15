Tickets are already on sale…

On most occasions, you glam yourself up on a night out at the Dubai Opera. This time, however, you’ll be tempted to dig out those white button-down shirts, high-waisted and wide-legged trousers and blazers as the performing arts centre is hosting a gala screening of Warner Bros. Pictures Elvis.

The film by Oscar-nominated Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann is one that plenty of movie buffs are excited about and if you want to make a night of your movie experience, purchase your tickets for the one-off event taking place on Thursday, June 23 at 8pm.

Tickets are already on sale and are priced from Dhs95 per person. Make your purchase here.

Elvis made its debut at Cannes with a reported 12-minute standing ovation. The movie spans 20 years beginning from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. It’s all told through the eyes, of Baz Luhrmann – one of contemporary cinema’s most gloriously theatrical storytellers. And of course, central to this journey, we have Priscilla Presley who significantly influenced Elvis’s life.

The main stars include Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker.

Movie buffs are already deeming Elvis as ‘Movie of the Year’ so it’s one you don’t want to miss.

What’s On had the extraordinary privilege of speaking to Baz and the two leads in the roles of Elvis and Priscilla (Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge). You can read the whole interview here where we asked about lessons learned from the Elvis story, Austin Butler’s favourite era to play in the Elvis movie, and more…

In case, you can’t make it to Dubai Opera or the tickets sell out, Elvis will also release in cinemas on the same day as its gala appearance at the Dubai Opera.

Images: 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.