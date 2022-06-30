Yes please…

Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts are behind some of the most beautiful properties in Dubai, and now they’ve expanded to neighbouring Oman with the opening of Jumeirah Muscat Bay. Perched on the gorgeous golden sands of a secluded cove of Bandar Jissah, Jumeirah’s first luxury resort in Oman is set to become a stunning new staycation option for UAE residents.

Inspired by its gorgeous natural surrounds, the 206-room resort has been designed for blissful beach days, alfresco adventure and relaxing disconnection from everyday life. Ideally located just 15 minutes from the capital of Muscat, around every turn you can expect lush landscapes, rugged mountain views and the sounds of the gently lapping sea.

There’s lot of room options, ranging from contemporary deluxe rooms to plush suites all finished in natural modern hues with accents of traditional Omani craftsmanship. There’s even a collection of two- and four-bedroom summerhouses for bigger group getaways and a swanky Sanctuary Villa, all of which come with private pools, dedicated butler service and access to an exclusive private beach. Sounds perfect.

Like its counterparts in Dubai, Jumeirah Muscat Bay places a strong focus on culinary experiences, with five restaurants and bars overseen by culinary director Claudio Dieli available to guests. Cuisines from around the world will be presented at all-day dining restaurant, Peridot; indulgent afternoon tea will be served at Tarini Lounge; Zuka will become a go-to spot for tasty poolside bites; and Asian-style bites and refreshing beverages are presented at Anzo bar and terrace. Completing the line-up, a signature restaurant and rooftop bar, Brezza, will open in September, serving up some of the tastiest seafood and best views of Muscat.

Looking for some much-needed relaxation? Talise Spa debuts in Oman at the resort with eight individual and two couple treatment rooms, providing a world of wellness. Spread across two floors, Talise Spa will also be home to a Hammam, sauna and steam room, plus a nail salon, Pedi: Mani: Cure Studio by Bastien Gonzalez.

Elsewhere, a yoga studio, tennis court and state-of-the-art fitness centre will keep guests active, while a diving and water sports centre will offer activities like scuba diving, sailing and snorkelling with turtles. For little ones, an exciting programme of daily activities at the kids’ club is themed around nature, craft and adventure, with local and seasonal themes guaranteed to provide endless hours of fun.

Prefer a more active vacation? Scenic hiking and biking routes through the Hajar mountains are on your doorstep, as are a whole host of historical and archeological sites, with remains of ancient UNWTO recognised tourism villages, old seaports, modern souks, and the Royal Opera House, all within easy reach.

Opening staycation rate

Be among the first to check-in and check-out Jumeirah Muscat Bay and you’ll get 20 per cent off room rates when staying a minimum of four nights, a free stay for one child aged 11 or under and a resort credit of Dhs365 to spend on food, drink or spa treatments. Members of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ rewards programme, Jumeirah One, will receive an additional 5 per cent off their stay plus a complimentary upgrade to the next available room category when booking an Ocean Deluxe Room. Both offers are valid until September 30.

Jumeirah Muscat Bay, Bandar Jissah, Oman, doubles from Dhs1,481. Tel: (968) 24 931000, jumeirah.com/MuscatBay