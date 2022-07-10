Reserved for the real ones…

Looking for something to do this weekend? Something old? Something new? Something borrowed from a travel brochure? With bright blue skies? Something fresh, something fun, something different, something out of the sun? We’ve got you.

Friday, July 15

New at the cinema this weekend…

Paws of Furry… Who ordered the animated reboot of 1974 Mel Brooks film Blazing Saddles? Nobody? *checks notes* Well there’s one on the way to cinemas this July. Look in all fairness this film, which was initially given the working title ‘Blazing Samurai‘, has a pretty solid cast — Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson, Ricky Gervais, Mel Brooks, George Takei, Djimon Hounsou, and Michelle Yeoh; and it draws from a well-loved comedy classic, which itself was a satire of 70s Westerns. We don’t have officially confirmed plot details yet, but even if the movie only roughly traces the Brooks original, expect it to feature an outsider character thrust into power (safe to say, an ‘unlikely’ samurai), being faced with the daunting task of defending their village against enemy forces that out man and out gun (paw) them.

Or for something a little more adult, enter The Gray Man — care of the Russo Brothers, Marvel lifers and the fraternal hive mind behind Avengers: Endgame. It stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and a freshly mustached Chris Evans. With a cast iron cast, two action flick impresarios at the helm and a synopsis that sounds a little John Wick and a little Jason Bourne — undercover CIA agent gets an obscenely generous bounty put on his head triggering a massive international assassin pile-on — it really feels like this manhunt action extravaganza is going to slap harder than a gangland henchman’s head on concrete. Or pencils.

Book tickets: Now

Raclette-eering

The Menu Du Jour at Mamsha Al Saadiyat’s Raclette Brasserie and Café, is not technically a business lunch (at least by name), but it does share a lot of the same defining qualities. It’s a three-course menu, available between 11am and 5pm Monday through Friday, and there’s a set price of Dhs109 which includes one house beverage. Or you can upgrade to a package which includes two-hours of free-flow for a total cost of Dhs139 (this includes prosecco). When we visited, we enjoyed a French opnion soup to start, mussels with cream and a tart tatin. It left us feeling that this could be the best deal on the Mamsha Al Saadiyat strip.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, 11am to 5pm Mon to Fri. Tel: (02) 546 2277, @racletteuae

Last Tan Glo before Paris

The hugely popular Dubai home spray tanning service, Glo Tan is now available in Abu Dhabi. Expert practitioners will come to your home and give you a completely UV-free glow up, colour matched to your desired shade. The classic option is Dhs240 with a choice between four levels of tan depth, and there’s an express service (where the tanning product can be washed off after one to three hours) which has three bronzing tiers and costs Dhs280. Arriving right at your doorstep just in time for summer holiday season (and thus avoiding those tedious ‘how come you live in Dubai and you don’t have a tan?’ questions from relatives). Coming soon — Body Contouring (yep, say hello to Mr Sixpack).

Book via the glotandxb.com website, WhatsApp on (058) 540 5667, or through the Instagram page @GloTanDXB.

Saturday, July 16

Party in your PJ’s

The house beverage package of the enduringly popular Hogfest brunch at everyone’s favourite craic shack, PJ O’Reilly’s has 40 per cent off all summer long. Guests can get stick into an assortment of free-flowing platters and signature dishes being served right from the kitchen as you enjoy banging tunes and the sunshine on the terrace. Pool access is available for just an additional Dhs49.

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Fri 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs149, house Dhs225 and premium Dhs275. Tel: (02) 695 0515, @pjsabudhabi

The weturn of the wascally wabbit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R@D…For…Food (@radforfood)

Bad Bunnies Brunch 2.0 kicks off this weekend following what looked like a suitably wild inaugural bash. Held at the beautiful new beachside boho haunt, Mykonos — the brunch invite is resereved for those bunnies that are likely getting coal in their Chrsitmas stockings this year. There are a few packages you can choose between, including the Happy Bunny option (soft drinks and food) for Dhs199; the Excited Bunny (which includes house drinks and food) for Dhs299 and Naughty Bunny (premium spirits) is Dhs349. The cuisine is Mediterannean inspired, with plenty of flame grilled fair, alongside a strong vegetarian showing.

Mykonos, The Village at Le Meridien, 3pm to 7pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (050) 785 2320 or (050) 258 5544, @badbunniesbrunch

What a Louvrely idea

Abu Dhabi is home to a treasure trove of galleries, musems and culturally significant awesomeness. We recommend you take a quick look at our guide to some of the local highbrow highlights. But if we were to pick one, it’d be Louvre Abu Dhabi. In addition to housing one of the most beautifully curated, story-telling collections of art and objets-de-wow, they host movie nights, there’s a children’s museum, make and play sessions, paint and grape nights, special exhibitions (right now you can catch Stories of Paper) and even guided drawing tours. Held every Wednesday and lead by the Museum Educator you’ll learn insider skills, artistic trickery and see a different side to this world-class museum.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, every Wed 4.30pm to 6.30pm, Dhs81.50 (includes admission to museum, usually Dhs63). Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae

Sunday, July 17

Air buds

Say bonjour to the second Abu Dhabi location of AirManiax right in the heart of the capital’s excitement hub, at Yas Mall (the first is in Marina Mall). It’s a gigantic indoor kids’ entertainment megaplex arriving, mercifully, just in time for the return of summer heat. Located on the ground floor of the mall, next to the Grand Prix entrance, this intelligently designed adventure complex is now open and offers multiple themed zones and attractions for all age groups of kiddlywinks. .

Air Maniax Abu Dhabi is open now at Yas Mall, daily 10 am to midnight, prices from Dhs85 for 60 minutes. Tel: (02) 635 2544, airmaniax.booknow

All stay no pay

Yas Plaza Hotels have launched a truly exceptional summer staycay deal. A credit-back offer, that essentially means you get your stay at one of the six ‘fun island’ hotels for free. The offer is valid until September 30 and gives you your room rate back to spend as food and beverage credit in participating Yas Plaza Hotels. For four-star hotels it’s Dhs550 per room, and you get Dhs550 of that back as dining credit to spend in all participating four-star hotels in the Yas Plaza Hotel group. For three-star hotels it’s Dhs450 per room, and you get Dhs450 of that back as dining credit to spend in all participating three-star hotels in the Yas Plaza Hotel group.

For more information, or to book call: (02) 656 2000, or email: info@yasplazahotels.com.

Capitalising on deck

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is a whole on-key vibe, so it follows that their pool complex would be the preferred pool-adjacent lounging space for the capital’s discerning dip connisseurs. Their Sunday to Friday deals ‘Daydream at Wet Deck’ deal is just Dhs150 per adult and you get the full amount back to drop on food and drinks. Relax in sublime supine between midday to 8pm, with a Wet Deck welcome pack that includes a bottle of water, ice lollies and access to those luxurious purple cushion loungers. Pulse is their Thursday night session with big beats and submerged seats and comes with a three hour beverage package (ladies Dhs150, gents Dhs200). And ‘Soak it Up Saturdays’ also come with their own daytime drinks deals (ladies Dhs160, gents Dhs220 for three hours).

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

Images: Provided