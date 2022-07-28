Sleeping in the airport has never been easier…

Voyagers flying from the world’s second busiest international airport now have a new area to unwind and let loose. Dubai International Airport has opened its biggest sleep pod lounge at Emirates’ Terminal 3.

Open to passengers booked into any cabin class, sleep ‘n fly’s 575 square metre lounge can hold 46 holidaymakers and offers lounge access to many more. It is the largest of its kind in the Middle East.

What are the sleeping options?

Travellers can choose from a multitude of options at the two-storey facility, including bunk bed cabins, Flexisuite pods, lounge access or business pods. The Flexisuite pods are designed in a similar style to first-class airline seats. Business pods come with folding desks, and multiple charging options and are convertible into meeting spaces.

Each pod has a cosy chair reclining to a bed, overhead storage, USB and power sockets to keep your devices charged and a folding table doubling as a small desk. They are soundproof and lockable from the inside. Patrons can also request pillows, blankets and other amenities for a small fee.

For a full night’s sleep, the Yawn bunk, double or family cabins come with beds and cotton bedding, ear plugs and a handy wake-up service to make sure you don’t miss your next flight. Family cabins include a double bed, bunk beds, a pull-out children’s bed and an infant cot.

What else is available at the lounge?

With alcove-style seating overlooking the tarmac, the area also offers a place for travellers to relax at a lower cost than the full-service lounge entry. Free lockers are available so you can store your belongings while taking a power nap.

Showers are available for an additional fee and there’s a self-serve coffee and soft drinks station, with complimentary unlimited beverages for guests.

They are also environmentally aware…

Sustainability has been considered at the lounge where pod key cards are 100 per cent biodegradable and furniture has been crafted from upcycled leather. Toiletry kits offered to guests also contain products made from bamboo and plastic drinking straws are off limits everywhere in the lounge.

Images: Airport Dimensions