Clear your schedule for tomorrow and make a trip to the mall…

It’s the 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises and to celebrate, on Monday, July 25, there’s a massive DSS flash sale is taking place.

Shoppers can avail of up to 90 per cent off across a number of leading brands hosting unbeatable sales and promotions. The best news? The DSS flash sale takes place across more than 25 of Dubai’s beloved malls and shopping centres.

The offer spans a number of items including fashion, home and outdoor furnishing, perfumes and cosmetics, optics, electronics, as well as supermarket and department stores.

A few fashion brands taking part in the DSS Flash Sale include Max & Co, Abercrombie & Fitch, Lee Jeans, Forever 21, and more. Parents can head to Monsoon Children, Smart Baby, The Children’s Palace, etc to shop for the little ones. Looking for new shoes? Head to Hush Puppies, Nine West, Dune London and more for some cool discounts. For all your sporting needs, head to Puma or Cosmos Sports and nab some cool deals on sports and outdoor equipment.

Need to stock up on make-up? Expect great offers on perfumery and cosmetics offer at V Perfumes, V Brand Gallery Outlet and Al Mukhalat Perfume. And if you’ve been putting off buying that electronic gadget you’ve always wanted, E City, Axiom, Jacky’s Electronics and other popular stores have slashed prices to make it easier on your pocket.

Doing a home makeover? No time better than now to shop. Head to Iwan Maktabi Carpet, Al Huzaifa Furniture, Crate & Barrel, United Furniture and more.

And of course, there’s a great deal at the supermarket, too. Head to Union Co-operative to avail up to 90 per cent off items.

Dubai Summer Surprises runs up to September 4, 2022. Visit mydss.ae for the full calendar of events.

Happy Shopping!

