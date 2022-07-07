Cure your summer woes with mango softies and watermelon sundaes…

SALT are becoming known for their fun and colourful pop-ups, taking over key locations in the city to serve up signature street food. While outdoor pop-ups are out of the question for a little while, SALT has brought its creative energy inside to City Centre Mirdif for some summer fun.

Although if you thought you’d get your burger fix at this event, think again – Salt Island is keeping you cool this summer with its refreshing menu of softies and slushies. Visitors can get their hands on the limited edition summer menu, including mango softies, watermelon sundaes and passion fruit push pops.

Not only that, but you’ll also be able to go home with some exclusive merchandise including personalised t-shirts, designed with cool SALT stickers using the on-site heat press.

Looking for the stand? You can’t miss it. The vibrant green 290 square metre pop-up can me found in the Central Galleria of City Centre Mirdif and comes complete with surfboards, inflatable swimming rings and tropical plants. We’re sure you’ll be seeing it all over TikTok for the next few weeks.

The pop-up comes as City Centre Mirdif pledges to bring more local and homegrown brands to its mall, following a survey in which its customers expressed an interest in such collaborations.

Previous SALT pop-ups included the super popular Salt Campsite, which saw the brand take over a DIFC location and transformed it into a beach complete with tents, star gazing room and live music performances. The next location was Museum of the Future, where guests could enjoy fire roasted marshmallows, burgers and games against a stunning backdrop.

