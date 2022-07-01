A song of fire and colour…

Tthe festivities at Yas Bay Waterfront will one again take to the skies for the arrival Eid Al Adha.

Following the Eid pronouncement, Yas Bay will light the celebratory touch papers of a three-evening fireworks spectacular (from 9pm each night). Festivities are likely to begin of Friday July 8, in line with the start of the announced public and private sector holidays, although only the moon can supply the official launch claxon.

Historically the Eid fireworks were launched from a mission control at Yas Marina, but since opening late last year — the new multi-billion dirham waterfront leisure district has taken over staging rights. The Yas Island sky pyrotechnics are a traditional part of Abu Dhabi’s Eid celebration schedule, and are completely free to see (although you will need to follow the appropriate public health guidelines).

We strongly advise you to get some restaurant reservations in now if you want the best seats in the house. And for more information on what’s now open at Yas Bay, check out our guide to the leisure mega project.

Similar displays often take place on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, Al Maryah Island, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra — though these have not yet been confirmed.

Elsewhere on Yas

There’s an 11-day gaming festival being held from July 7 to July 17 at Yas Mall’s Sports Boulevard. There are interactive gaming stations, opportunities to pick up and play, tournaments, and Esports. Button bashing opportunities include playing on Elden Ring, Halo Infinite, WWE 2k22 and Mario Kart 8, as well as a collection of retro titles such as Pac-Man, Asteroids and Street Fighter. Perfect!

Between July 9 and 12 there are also some special regionally inspired performances going down at Clymb and the three Yas Theme Parks. And, friendly reminder, kids go free to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi all summer long.

Images: Provided