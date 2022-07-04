6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: July 4 to 7

Sprinkling a little bit of inspirational glitter on your week…

Monday, July 4

Send the little ones off to Summer Art Camp

Don’t let the little ones sit in front of the screen during summer break. Instead, send them off to get creative at MAS Art Studio. Partnering with Berklee Abu Dhabi instructors, this summer camp is for little ones ages six to 12 where they can get creative with a range of themed art and performance activities. There are also workshops for the older kids above 13 and the younger tots, too. Prices for the workshops vary and you can read more here.

abudhabiculture.ae

Tuesday, July 5

Try the new menu at Teatro

Award-winning Teatro restaurant at Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi has a revamped food and drink menu all based on diners’ feedback over the past couple of months. The menu will remain true to Teatro’s concept of theatrical dining where ‘Eastern Cooking Meets Western Cuisine’ but diners can expect new additions to its Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Indian and Italian roster of dishes. A few noteworthy additions include customizable ramen and Peking duck prepared table side, new sushi tacos, and more.

Teatro, Park Rotana, Park Rotana Complex Road, near Khalifa Park, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 657 3317, @parkrotana

Ladies, take the Chakra Challenge Program with inner seed

There’s no harm in admitting that you feel stuck in life with no solutions to your problems. If this sounds like you, take on the online chakra challenge program with inner seed. Laura will help guide you on a spiritual journey to help see a shift in your life every Tuesday evening for seven weeks. During the program, you will release suppressed emotions and fears safely bringing them to the surface so that they can be acknowledged and their journey completed. The first challenge day is July 5. Read more here and sign up to begin your challenge.

innerseeduae.com

Wednesday, July 6

Gents, head to Stratos for Gentlemen’s Night

Every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm, it’s Gentlemen’s Night at Stratos Revolving Lounge & Bar at Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi. Gents will get three selected beverages and a neat 50 per cent discount on main courses. Book here.

Stratos, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Abu Dhabi, Gentlemen’s night available every Wed 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 674 2020, marriott.com

Dine with the family at The Galleria and save some dirhams

If you’re heading out with family for a meal you can save some dirhams by dining at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. In July and August, kids can eat for free with any adult meal at participating restaurants. Additionally, kids will also receive a complimentary activity set with crayons so they can keep entertained. The restaurant list includes Eat Greek, Loca, La Brioche, Asha’s, Almayas, Bombay Canteen and Royal Orchid, etc The deal is valid Monday to Friday (excluding holidays).

The Galleria al Maryah Island, Jazeerat Al Maryah, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 493 7400, thegalleria.ae

Thursday, July 7

Indulge at award-winning burger joint Five Guys

Love burgers? Five Guys has just launched its second location in Abu Dhabi. Their burgers are highly-customisable with apparently 250,000 possible burger and toppings combinations available. Their milkshakes too are made from fresh fruit with as many as 40,000 different flavour combinations. Their newest location can be found on level two of The Galleria Al Maryah Island next to the cinema.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Jazeerat Al Maryah, Abu Dhabi, daily 10am to midnight. Tel: (0)2 666 8237. @fiveguysuae