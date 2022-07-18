Dubai looks so different dressed in green…

You can’t help but be amazed by the city’s architecture and there’s no better place to see it than by cruising down Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. Soon, however, you will have plenty of lush green landscapes to compete for your attention.

Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of 13 landscaping projects spanning two million square metres which aim to promote sustainability and increase green spaces in Dubai.

Dubai Municipality listed major intersections in the UAE, such as Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Umm Suqeim Road to be part of the plan. According to the government authority, the project will be completed in 2023.

Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan

Last year in March 2021, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the ‘Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan‘ – a comprehensive plan for sustainable urban development for the city.

The main goal of the plan is to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in. A number of photos were shared by Sheikh Mohammed which depict a Dubai packed with greenery. The project includes doubling green and leisure areas as well as public parks. You can read more about the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan here.

Paint it green

Dubai is the city of the future, but sharing in Sheikh Mohammed’s green vision of the future of Dubai, we also have contemporary digital artist Jyo John Mulloor. Earlier this year in April, we shared the artist’s #LetItBloomDubai project and it’s wowing anyone who sees it. The talented artist has digitized popular spots in Dubai including the Dubai skyline, Palm Jumeirah and even rocky Hatta adding lush greenery.

The images are not for sale as Mulloor has bigger plans for #LetItBloomDubai. It involves several initiatives that include planting trees in the emirates, filters on Instagram to help spread awareness about Global Warming and much more. When he first shared his images on social media, he added that he hopes the municipality will partake in the project. Sounds like his vision may come true…

Images: Dubai Municipality and Instagram