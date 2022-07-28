Get your tickets now…

Ras Al Khaimah is known for its sandy beaches and its rocky mountains. Come October, residents will flock to this destination for another reason – the city’s first RAKtopia festival.

RAKtopia is the emirate’s first music and wellness festival bringing together leading wellness experts, music makers and immersive artists. It takes place for two days on October 22 and 23 at the picturesque Longbeach Campground.

The wellness festival is designed to revitalize, inspire and spark creativity and will be the perfect place to connect with nature, body and mind. With events taking place on the beach, festival-goers will be in for a fun weekend getaway packed with relaxed vibes, interactive activities and captivating beats.

Here’s what you can expect Wellness For those looking for something new, RAKtopia Ambassador Allaoua Gaham, an experienced yogi will introduce a yoga-meets-breakdancing workout that helps gain more body awareness, and Systema, a form of martial arts that focuses on physical, mental and spiritual wellness. There will be guided meditations with Sarah White, pilates with Tamara Khoury – a personal trainer specialising in HIIT and cardio pilates, and for a jamming session, Charl Chaka will have you dancing your way to wellness. Music When the sun goes down, the atmosphere comes to life with popular DJs who will take festival-goers on a musical journey through the world of electronic music. DJs who have been confirmed so far are NU who is known for his creative mix of dance, tribal and energetic sounds, Argentinian electronic music DJ LUM, and 2Third – one of the region’s fastest rising musical duos. Visitors can dance the night away with their feet in the sand and form lasting connections through music, art and nature as talented artists take them through an unforgettable experience of self-exploration. Workshops Besides watching live artists create their masterpieces in front of your eyes, there will also be interactive ceramic and mandala workshops. Mandala is known to induce therapeutic effects due to its fine repetitive movements so it’s a must-try if you want to relax. Ticket information Early bird tickets are currently available and are priced at Dhs350 for Day 1 and Dhs180 for Day 2. A package deal will cost you Dhs400. If you lose out on the early bird price, it will be Dhs450 for both days. Want to stay over at the popular Longbeach Campground? Early bird packages with an overnight stay at Longbeach Campground for two guests and 2-day festival passes are available from Dhs1,345 per couple. Do note, that tickets are limited so plan it out with your friends and make your purchase here as soon as possible. To find out more about the event, head to visitrasalkhaimah.com/raktopia