When the sun sets, the city comes to life…

Right now, the mercury is off the charts, and we know that the chance of you agreeing to plans during daylight hours are probably slim to none. But, before you think about going into complete hibernation, we have a solution – get ready to experience Dubai after dark. We’ve scoured the city for the very best night-time experiences that ensure you can still enjoy yourself without melting like gelato in a sauna.

Walk on the edge of a skyscraper

When: Daily

Feeling daring? The Edge Walk at Sky Views Dubai is your chance to get your adrenaline pumping amongst breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai. Strap yourself into a helmet and harness before leaning off the edge of the open-air platform, 219.5 metres above ground. No windows, no barriers – brave participants will enjoy a rare opportunity to lean off a skyscraper. To take on the Sky Edge Walk, the ticket is priced at Dhs704, including a safety briefing and all equipment.

Sky Views Dubai, Address Sky Views, daily, 12.30pm to 8.30pm. skyviewsdubai.com

Dine under the stars

When: Daily

Platinum Heritage’s fine-dining menu is getting a shake-up this summer and when booking the Platinum Desert Safari, you can expect to feast on a gastronomic six-course menu created by in-house chef Musaab Altouhan and culinary rebel Chef Akmal Anuar. This limited-time menu will only be available until September 2022. Included in the evening, you’ll get to explore the Dubai Desert in an ultra-premium Range Rover, watch a spectacular falconry performance, dine in a private cabana and end the evening with a fire and acrobatics show. Plus, they’ll also throw in a fascinating stargazing session so you can find out more about the Arabian night sky.

Platinum Desert Safari by Platinum Heritage, 4.30pm to 11.30pm daily, location pick-up included, Dhs1,750 adults, Dhs1,500 children. Tel: (04) 440 9827. platinum-heritage.com

Enjoy unlimited drinks with a view

When: Every Monday

Luxe rooftop bar Zeta Seventy Seven has launched a deal that offers unlimited drinks and a snack platter every Monday. The poolside spot, known for its amazing views of Ain Dubai and JBR, runs its Monday Temptation deal every week from 6pm to 9pm, which includes unlimited selected cocktails, wine and spirits, plus a Zeta signature snack platter. The package is priced at Dhs377 for ladies and Dhs477 for gents. Spaces are limited, so be sure to make a reservation in advance.

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Mondays, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs377 ladies, Dhs477 gents. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Dine under the full moon

When: Wednesday, June 13

With an all-white dress code, this monthly party is one to put in your diary. Under the glow of the full moon and surrounded by the Creek, guests can enjoy the spread of fresh oysters, ceviche, lobsters, sashimi and sushi, plus a range of desserts. From 6pm to 11pm enjoy the ambient terrace, decked out with candles for a serene setting under the lunar glow.

NOÉPE, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, Wed 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)50 450 0314.

@noepedxb



Take an evening dip at Aura

When: Every Sunday and Monday

Too hot for a pool day? How about a pool night instead? Aura Skypool, which sits 200 metres above the city, has launched summer swim nights every Sunday evening from 9pm to midnight. Perch on one of the chic sun loungers and take in the 360-degree views as you watch the city twinkling below. Guests are invited to relax and mingle all night, while sampling dishes from the Asian-inspired a la carte menu, such as yakitori, beef tenderloin, maki and more.

Aura Skypool, The Palm Tower, 50th floor, Palm Jumeirah, Sunday and Monday, 9pm to midnight, from Dhs200 (non-redeemable). Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com

Soak up the vibe at Laguna Waterpark

When: Every Friday

Laguna Waterpark’s famed ladies’ night is back and better than ever. Ladies, leave your partner at home, as every Friday you have exclusive access to Laguna Waterpark, including all of its thrilling rides and slides, plus an all-you-can-eat-and-drink deal from 7pm to midnight. You can also expect a female DJ pumping out the latest tunes while you let loose in the water. The deal is priced at Dhs250 for adults and kids (children under two are free and boys under seven are welcome), or you can get them for Dhs220 if you book 48 hours beforehand.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Jumeirah 1, Fridays, 7pm to 12am, from Dhs220. lagunawaterpark.com

Seek out a secret bar

When: Friday and Saturday

For hedonists on the hunt for a new late-night haunt, a speakeasy-style bar and lounge has just opened its doors, ready to serve luxe sultry vibes to Dubai’s most exclusive crowd. Called The Other Side, the cosy venue sits above the newly opened Tabū on the 24th floor of The St Regis Downtown Dubai. The Other Side, which only operates on Friday and Saturday nights, aims to be the ultimate post-dinner spot. Friday nights will see DJ Emir take residence, playing familiar billboard hits alongside house beats and rhythms, while on Saturdays, guests will be treated to a roster of well-known DJs.

The Other Side, Tabu, The St Regis Downtown Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 11pm to 4am. (0)4 456 9455. @theothersidedubai

Experience dinner and a show

When: Tuesday to Saturday

Dinner and a show restaurant, Taikun, has relocated to Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, and has changed up its decor, going for a more high-end glamour interior design that gives a classic supper club feel. Promising world-class entertainment and a Mediterranean menu, Taikun offers a unique weekly programme that features top talents handpicked from Europe. Guests can expect a cabaret glittering with sequins, a production of the Royal Anarchy Show, in-demand international DJs, and jaw-dropping acrobatic performances by talented dancers and gymnasts.

Taikun, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Tuesday to Saturday 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 307 0941. taikundubai.com

Party it up in The Mansion

When: Wednesday to Saturday

JVC residents, listen up – there’s a new nightlife spot in the area that’s worth checking out. The Mansion is located in Five Jumeirah Village and is the latest venue to open in the thriving party hotel. The Mansion is a 1920s Gatsby-inspired space, featuring black and gold furnishings, digital art screens and graffiti designed by renowned artist Pichi Avo. With installations spread across two levels, the club boasts a private entrance and seating for up to 300 people.

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed to Sat, 10pm until late. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai

Sleep in a Rainforest

When: Friday and Saturday

Ready to experience the rainforest? Every Friday and Saturday, The Green Planet pitches tents in its tropical bio-dome (home to 3,000 plants and animals), along with a number of activities planned for campers. If you love The Green Planet during the day, take this opportunity to experience it at night when the nocturnal happenings of the rainforest are at their liveliest. Spaces for Camping in the Rainforest are limited so you’ll need to book your spot at least 24 hours in advance.

Camping in the Rainforest, The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, available every Fri and Sat until Aug 27, Dhs700 for two and Dhs1,200 for four. Tel: (800) 7699. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Book into a Supper Club

When: Every Wednesday

Experience a new season of Papillon’s sultry supper club show, this time with a tempting dinner package called Madame Butterfly. Running every Wednesday, the deal is priced from Dhs395 per person for a three-course dinner and unlimited beverages. Alongside the unique burlesque-style show, dine on dishes such as burrata and crispy calamari, as well as truffle mushroom risotto, sea bream, marinated baby chicken and beef tenderloin with a selection of exciting desserts.

Papillon, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Wed 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)50 252 4098. @papillondxb

Be a big kid

When: Daily

Evoke nostalgic childhood memories at Brass Monkey’s arcade and bowling alley. This Bluewaters bar has everything you need to let out your inner kid and have some old-fashioned fun. It’s over 21s only, so you won’t be fighting over Pac Man with a high-schooler, and you can enjoy a range of tipples as you score a strike on the bowling alley.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters, Mon & Tue 4pm to 1am, Wed 4pm to 2am, Thur & Fri 4pm to 3am, Sat 12pm to 3am, Sun 12pm to 1am. brassmonkeysocial.com

Images: Supplied