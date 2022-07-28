These Dubai beach clubs are closing for summer

Five of Dubai’s beloved sun-soaked spots close their doors for the peak summer sweat…

If you’re willing to still brave beach days during the summer months, take note: some of the city’s biggest beach clubs are taking a short summer break as the temperatures soar. Whether you’re a Palm Jumeirah resident that loves a White Beach daycay, or you love to splurge on a tanning day at Drift Beach, here’s what you need to know about the Dubai beach club summer closures.

July 3 until September: White Beach Dubai

On a pristine stretch of private beach at Atlantis The Palm, boho-chic White Beach closed at the start of July for an extended break set to last until September. The beach club is expected to come back with a stunning new look in the new season.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm. Tel: (04) 426 2626, atlantis.com/dubai

July 18 until August 20: Drift Beach Dubai

Dubai’s luxe beach and pool destination, Drift Beach Dubai, takes a short summer break each year, and for 2022 is closing its doors from July 18 until August 20. When it reopens next month, you’ll be able to get back to revelling in the beach club’s stunning infinity pool, stroll the 1km sandy beach, and enjoy the sounds of the club’s own curated playlist. The beautiful, temperature-controlled pool is also ideal for leisurely laps as well as sipping on a crisp glass of rose, whilst the glistening waters of the Arabian Gulf are a few sandy footsteps away.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, Pool and Beach: 10am to 7pm, Restaurant: Sun to Thur 9am to 8pm, Fri & Sat 9am to 9pm, until July 18. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

July 12 to September 8: Soul Beach

It may only have opened earlier this year, but the Balearic-inspired Soulbeach has closed its doors for a summer refurb, with the closure running from mid-July until mid-September. We’re not sure what it will look like when it returns in September, but we’re hoping some of the deals including day-to-night weekend parties and its Friday ladies’ day will return.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, daily 10am to 10pm, until mid-July. Tel: (0)4 814 5126, @soulbeachdxb

July 27 to August 11: Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity has just begun its short summer break, closing the doors to its day-to-night events temporarily while they carry out essential maintenance and upgrades at the pool and beach. You won’t have long to wait to return to Zero’s sandy shores, with the beach club reopening on Thursday 11 August for its bi-weekly ladies’ day.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, daily 10am til late (Thursday from 9am), reopens August 11. Tel: (0)4 399 0009, 0-gravity.ae

August 15 until September 15: Nikki Beach Dubai

Nikki Beach Dubai is one of Dubai’s best beach clubs, and brings its globally renowned roster of events to the Pearl Jumeira every Tuesday to Sunday – although you’ve got until August 15 to enjoy it this season. With a huge swimming pool split with a white catwalk, and day beds lined with turquoise towels that spill onto the beach, it’s a lively spot for a pool day with pumping tunes and a fun-filled atmosphere. Stay tuned, when it reopens in September we’re expecting some changes to the VIP cabana options.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai, Tuesday to Sunday 11am to 8pm, until August 15. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com