Shoppers unite…

Dubai Outlet Mall is about to get a whole lot bigger. The extension project will be completed by the final quarter of 2022 bringing the total area of the mall to a total area of 3.8 million square feet. The expansion will make Dubai Outlet Mall the largest not just in UAE, but in the world.

The expansion will deliver even more exceptional experiences to patrons and will demonstrate the city’s ongoing drive to enhance UAE’s retail economy.

What shops can you expect?

Shoppers will be able to bag items from brands like Aigner and New Balance have taken serious positions in the expansion along with others such as Rivoli Group, Gallery One, Mumuso, Zippy Kids, OVS Kids, Simple Kitchen, Dwell, Supercare, Optivision, Optics for Less, Sensoline, Via Milano, Ricci Ceremony, Lens Kart, Notino Gallery, Intimate Collection, Mario Barutti, Tiyabi Taif Al Emarat, Selz, and Duozoulo.

The list is only expected to grow as a multitude of retailers are looking forward to opening their stores later this year. Due to the excitement for these stores, some of them have opted to open up satellite locations in the mall, where they are currently welcoming shoppers.

What else can you expect?

The expansion will make the perfect shopping destination and will also host a number of new features and concepts to entertain visitors of all ages around the year.

Moreover, the growth will provide unbelievable gastronomic experiences through unique F&B concepts like the indoor Farmers’ Market and fine dining restaurants. It will also include a state-of-the-art cinema, a megamarket, and a community space.

Speaking of the expansion, Mohammed Naser Khammas, CEO, Al Ahli Group, said: “We are excited to see our list of partnering brands grow and all of the new brands that have joined the Dubai Outlet Mall family, and as we realize the vision of re-imagining the world of shopping and retail, I’ll be very excited to announce in due course all of the brands that have signed up for the expansion.”

Dubai Outlet Mall, Al Ain Road, Dubai, Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 423 4666. dubaioutletmall.com

Images: Supplied