10 excellent things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: Aug 12 to 14

The weekend is almost here and we’re going to make sure it’s a capital one. From full moon kayaking and fun runs, to dining deals for brunch, lunch and a ladies-only get-together, we’ve got 10 excellent things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Here’s all the awesome things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

As the soft light of the full moon lights up the Saadiyat Island skies this weekend, so returns the escorted Sea-Hawk kayaking tours of Louvre Abu Dhabi. Taking place on both Friday August 12 and Saturday August 13, the full moon kayaking session has two departure times: 8pm and 9.30pm, both of which allow you to appreciate the Louvre lit by full lunar luminosity. Sea Hawk Kayaking will provide a life jacket, the service of a guide, drinking water bottles, and use of a changing area with washing facilities, all for Dhs126 per person.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, 8pm and 9.30pm, Friday August 12 and Saturday August 13, Dhs126. Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae

Make your way to a seafood buffet

Friday’s are for seafood feasts at Corniche Dining, the all-day diner at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche. There’s a welcome drink on arrival, then fill your plate with a tasty selection of hot and cold seafood from an array of live stations. Wash it down with either soft or house drinks.

Corniche Dining, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Fridays, from Dhs275 . Tel: (0)2 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Saturday August 13

Get your steps in at a fun run

Yas Mall brings back the Yas Mall Indoor Run this Saturday. Now on its fourth edition, the exciting weekend fun run is open to everyone aged five and above with three distances to pick from: a 2.5km run, a 5km run and a 10km run. Registration starts at Dhs65 for the 2.5km and Dhs95 for the 5km and 10km. Everyone participating who completes the course will receive a finisher’s medal, because it’s the taking part that counts.

Yas Mall, Yas Island, check-in from 6.15am, race from 7am, Saturday August 13, from Dhs64. gulfmultisport.com/

Check in for a fun-filled staycation

Residents looking to spend the summer in the capital can look forward to a fun-filled staycation at the iconic W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Situated on the UAE’s most popular leisure and entertainment hub, Yas Island, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is the first hotel in the world built over a Formula 1 circuit. A summer staycation at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island includes an overnight stay in a ‘wonderful’ room plus a delicious breakfast from Dhs550 per night. It’s valid until August 31.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, doubles from Dhs550. Tel: (0)2 656 0000, marriott.com

Make a splash at a pool brunch

Head to West Bay and enjoy the gastronomic revelry of a waterfront Saturday brunch (priced from Dhs249); on the complex there’s a health club, and spa; a recently opened wave pool and lazy river combo; and a brand sparkling new adventure playground with elevated rope-line assault course. Access to the West Bay leisure facilities comes free with the house and premium West Bay Lounge brunch packages. But you can also get in with day passes. For weekdays, adults can access the facilities for Dhs150, but get Dhs100 back on food. At weekends it’s Dhs200 but you still get the Dhs100 back as credit.

West Bay Lounge at West Bay Abu Dhabi, Corniche Rd, Al Bateen, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 for soft, Dhs379 house, Dhs479 bubbles. Tel: (02) 692 4375, @westbayabudhabi

Harness your inner Clymber

Want to take your weekend to new heights? Then gather your mates and head to Clymb Abu Dhabi, where you’ll get four tickets for the price of three this summer. You’ll get an hour access to three of Clymb Abu Dhabi’s gravity-defying climbing walls, instructor supervision to put you at ease, and all your climbing gear rental included. Go with your family or with your friends, with tickets available for all those aged 4 and above. Just be sure to buy online to avail the four-for-three deal.

Clymb Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, 1pm to 9pm Weds to Fri, 12pm to 9pm Sat and Sun, closed Mon and Tue, Dhs405. clymbabudhabi.com

Sunday August 14

Enjoy a sweet treat at a gorgeous new cafe

The third UAE outpost of Cipriani Dolci is now open at Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall. A luxurious take on the Italian Pasticceria, guests can expect decadent favourites from torta di cioccolato, ice cream freshly whipped to order, lemon tart, tiramisu and more. A must-try at all Cipriani’s is the vanilla meringue cake, so we can’t wait to dig our spoons into this capital dessert in Abu Dhabi.

Cipriani Dolci, Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 10pm daily. @ciprianidolci Try your hand at a red hot racket sport Brand new and straight off the bat, Al Forsan International Sports Resort has just unveiled a sparkling collection of six box-fresh indoor, climate-controlled padel courts to join their existing outdoor courts. It’s the racket sport that the world is going crazy for right now, played in doubles across a net with a ‘sort of squash-y twist’ to the playable area. On site you’ll find comfortable changing rooms, a delicious menu and a fully-stocked retail shop. And whilst there are several padel court complexes now dotted around Abu Dhabi, few locations have a) the number b) the indoor and c) the luxurious facilities seen at Al Forsan International Sports Resort. Al Forsan International Sports Resort, daily, 7am until 1am, from Dhs240. Book via playtomic app or call: (800) 9900, alforsan.com