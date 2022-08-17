Get your last-minute shopping done…

With schools reopening on August 29, parent are sure to be in a frenzy about back to school needs. We’ve compiled some of the best offers for you to avail so your kids are fully equipped to embark on a new academic year.

Carrefour

This popular chain is offering a range of discounts across their stores and their online site. Think up to 20 per cent of e-learning devices like calculators, up to 40 per cent off writing and arts supplies, and up to a whopping 60 per cent off school bags and lunch boxes.

Magrudy’s

Magrudy’s is introducing a 15 per cent discount on selected bag packs, stationary, art supplies and many more items. The offer runs till September 15.

Skechers

Skechers.com is promising 25 per cent off kids’ shoes for Skechers plus members with code ‘KIDS25’ and 30 per cent off select backpacks for all shoppers until September 10. Two pairs of shoes can also be bought at a special price of Dhs349 instead of at market price. Additionally, Skechers on Noon are also available at up to 45 per cent off.

Apple

The brand currently offers signature items like the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iPad Air as part of its school deals. Also on the table is a 20 per cent discount on AppleCare+, subject to terms and conditions. Some products are available with special ‘Education Pricing’ like the iPad Air, starting from Dhs2,312.

Dubai Store

The Dubai Store website is an initiative by Dubai Economy and Tourism. The online store’s Back to School deals come with discounts of up to 70%. For an extra 10% slash on the price, use code ‘BTS22’. You can even give your kids a head start with educational toys at slashed prices.

Centrepoint

This brand also has half-offs on backpacks and water bottles as well as pencil cases and notebooks. Get stationary starting as cheap as Dhs5 so long as you make sure to click on the ‘discount’ option in the dropdown menu for sorting methods. Shop here.

Images: Socials