A win for voyagers making their way to the UK…

Emirates has resumed passenger services to London Stansted (STN), serving its third London gateway with a daily flight. The airline just announced that it has plans to increase capacity, starting from today, August 1. With the return of services to London Stansted, Emirates has ramped up its operations to the UK capital to nine daily flights, including six to Heathrow and a double daily flight to Gatwick.

Why has the flight been added?

The added services will meet market demand, offer customers more travel choices and enhanced connectivity as well as accommodate passengers affected by capacity adjustments on flights from London Heathrow.

Additional details…

London Stansted will be served by Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with its renowned ‘Game Changer’ first class product. Emirates flight EK65 will depart Dubai at 8.50am and arrive in London Stansted at 1.30pm local time. The return flight, EK68 will depart London Stansted at 9.10pm and arrive in Dubai at 7.10am local time, the following day.

London Stansted remains a key hub for the airline’s passenger and cargo operations. The daily service will offer customers in East and Southeast UK more travel options, flexibility, and convenience when travelling with Emirates via Dubai to more than 130 destinations.

What does Emirates’ flight service to UK look like?

Emirates currently serves seven gateways in the UK. By October 2022, the airline will be serving the country with 110 weekly flights, including six times daily to London Heathrow; daily service to London Stansted; double daily to Gatwick; three daily flights to Manchester; double daily service to Birmingham; five weekly flights to Newcastle; and a daily service to Glasgow.

