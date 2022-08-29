What’s open, tickets, timings and more information…

Last month, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the opening of Expo City Dubai – the legacy project built on the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

It is gearing up for a grand re-opening on October 1, but visitors will be able to walk through those giant iconic chainlink gates as soon as September 1 for a small preview.

Here are that popular attractions from the world’s greatest show are returning…

Popular pavilion Alif – The Mobility Pavilion is set to return continuing its journey to spread the message of how mobility will transform the way we live, connect with people, understand different cultures and exchange knowledge and ideas. Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion is also returning.

But this is just the first chapter of Expo City Dubai’s journey…

Another huge attraction that will return is the popular Garden in the Sky which gives you stunning 360 views of Expo City Dubai.

Want more? Al Wasl Plaza, the water(fall) feature, the Women’s Pavilion and the Vision Pavilion will also return. Little ones will also be thrilled to know the children’s playgrounds and the carousel will be back from October 1.

Plans for the year will also include the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai Museum – which will replace the Opportunity Pavilion. The Expo 2020 Dubai Museum will highlight past World Expos and celebrate the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.

On the educational front, Expo City Dubai will host the Expo School Programme where students can partake in a number of educational experiences, exhibits and interactive workshops.

As for the rest of the Expo 2020 Dubai site… you can go and have a wander through, or pay and take a biggie, e-scooter, eBikes or buggy.

What are opening timings?

Both Alif and Terra will be open from 10am to 6pm.

Garden in the Sky will be open from 3pm to 6pm. It will extend the timings to 10am to 6pm from September 16 when the weather in Dubai is a lot cooler.

What about tickets?

For the pavilions, tickets will cost Dhs50 per person.

Garden in the Sky will cost you Dhs30 per person but little ones under the age of 12 and People of Determination can enter for free.

You can purchase it online on expocitydubai.com or at four box offices at Expo City Dubai from Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Images: Expo City Dubai