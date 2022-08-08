6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: August 8 to 11

Sprinkling a little bit of inspirational glitter on your week…

Looking to fill your calendar with some fun? This week, pick from a limited-edition afternoon tea, a delicious business lunch and more. Here’s a great round-up of things to do in Abu Dhabi…

Monday, August 8

Indulge in a limited-edition afternoon tea spread The Drawing Room at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort has launched a new afternoon tea you need to try before the week is over. It’s available for a limited time and you’ll get a spread of unique and decadent hot and cold bites. There’s wild mushroom arancini with black truffle, gold rose black tea and many other distinguished sandwiches, cakes, tarts, scones and pastries. It is paired with a selection of Tchaba Tea artisan loose leaf teas and barista beverages. Pay Dhs195 per person. Want a glass of champagne with it? It’s Dhs240. The Drawing Room, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 2pm to 6pm Aug 8 to 14, Tel: (0)2 498 8443. marriott.com

Tuesday, August 9

Pamper yourself at Le Méridien Abu Dhabi In need of some ‘me-time’? Take a look at this offer at Le Méridien Abu Dhabi for just Dhs299. From 9am to 3am, you can relax with an hour of mini spa treatments, enjoy a soak in the pool or a walk by the beach and end your experience with an afternoon tea at Mykonos Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah Street, Abu Dhabi. marriott.com Have a business lunch at Benjarong This was your choice for best Asian Restaurant in the What’s On Abu Dhabi 2021 Awards, and we absolutely endorse that decision. From Monday to Friday, tuck in authentic Thai flavours with a four-course business lunch. There will be a number of signature dishes for you to pick from, and you’ll get a selected drink, too for Dhs110. Benjarong, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 698 8137. @benjarongabudhabi

Wednesday, August 10

Enjoy a three-course meal at an award-winning restaurant

In the mood for Mediterranean and Arabic cuisine? Head to Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort’s signature restaurant Zaitoun. Tuck into a three-course set menu at the award-winning restaurant for just Dhs129. There’s salad, hot or cold mezze, soup, grills, main course, desserts, and soft beverages. Want to enjoy your meal with house drinks, it’s Dhs169 per person for two hours of free-flowing premium house beverages. Reserve on 056 214 1506.

Zaitoun restaurant, Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 801 2222, 056 214 1506, danathotels.com

Thursday, August 11

Ladies, enjoy time with the gal pals at CLYMB Abu Dhabi

Up for some thrills? Every Thursday from 5pm to 9pm, enjoy ladies’ might at CLYMB. Challenge yourself at the world’s largest indoor skydiving chamber and the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall. There will be an all-female staff on the grounds to help you out, but even if you’re a first-timer, don’t worry – everyone is welcome to try.

Clymb, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, ladies’ night every Thur 5pm to 9pm, from Dhs120. Tel: (600) 511115, clymbabudhabi.com

Enjoy a night out at Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

For a luxury afro-night in the capital, head to Cove Beach Abu Dhabi. You’ll have music by Afrodisiac and some great drink to keep you company. From 7pm to 9pm, the ladies will get free rose wine and sangria, while the gents can get unlimited bevvies from 7pm to 10pm for Dhs199. Indoor seating is available. Doors open at 6pm.

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi, Makers District, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Thur 6pm until late. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi