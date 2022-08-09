If you’ve put off that India trip due to financial reasons, take advantage of this deal…

India’s Independence Day is celebrated on August 15. To celebrate the occasion this year, Air India, the national carrier of India is hosting a huge offer to help save you a lot of dirhams.

The ‘One India One Fare’ offer can be availed if you travel from the Gulf and the Middle East (UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia) to India. The offer is valid for a one-way flight to India but it will still save you plenty.

The offer began yesterday on August 8 and will run until August 22. As for travel dates, you can book a flight from now until October 15, 2022.

Do note, the deal is valid on direct flights only.

So, how much will I save?

Well, a quick flight check on the Air India website from Dubai to Mumbai over the promotion period shows us that a one-way flight will cost just Dhs330 per person.

So, how to avail of the deal?

According to Air India, you can avail of the deal from City Booking Office (CTOs), the website, through the mobile app or through a travel agent.

What about luggage?

Travellers are allowed 35 kilograms of check-in baggage and eight kilograms in your carry-on.

Do note that fare rules and other terms and conditions apply.

In the mood for more quick and easy getaways?

Visit this link to see a round-up of 10 trips you can take from Dubai that will cost you less than Dhs2,000. The list includes Hungary, Romania, Kenya, Bulgaria and more. Or if you hold a passport that makes it hard to just hop to a destination without pre-planning, read this round-up that lists a number of countries that offers UAE residents visa on arrival. And of course, for a really quick getaway, there’s always Oman which draws in visitors from the UAE daily for its beautiful natural beaches, the world’s highest resorts and more.

Safe travels!

Images: Unsplash