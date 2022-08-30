Add these to your ‘Remind me’ list this September…

Netflix is the ultimate go-to for a binge-worthy unwind. The list of new releases can be pretty long and the choice daunting, but we’ve selected some of the best new movies and shows for you to check out in September 2022.

Love in the Villa

Release date: September 1

A young woman (Kat Graham) takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a break up, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical and very good-looking British man (Tom Hopper).

Dated and Related

Release date: September 2

Is this about to be the most awkward dating show in history? Dated & Related is a brand-new reality series featuring pairs of siblings searching for ‘the one’ together. Will they be each other’s ultimate wingman, or scuttle their siblings’ plans completely? Either way, it’s going to be awkward… very awkward…

Fakes

Release date: September 2

Teenage best friends Zoe and Becca set out to build their own fake ID empire, but when business starts booming, their life of crime gets way too real.

Cobra Kai (season 5)

Release date: September 9

As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat in this popular Netflix original.

End of the Road

Release date: September 9

Queen Latifah and Chris Bridges star in this road trip thriller about a mom of two kids who relocates across the country with her kids and brother. The family’s move to the southland is thrown into complete chaos when they witness a murder on their road trip. Now, the murderer will stop at nothing to find them.

Do Revenge

Release date: September 16

After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.

I Used to be Famous

Release date: September 16

Vince used to be in the hottest boy band around. Now the troubled former popstar is alone and desperate. He dreams of making a comeback and starts performing in the streets of Peckham, in the hope that someone, anyone, will listen. An impromptu jam with Stevie, an autistic young drummer with an incredible gift for rhythm, sparks an unexpected friendship between the two misunderstood musicians. Together they form a unique bond through the power of music.

