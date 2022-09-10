Warning: this list will not make your decision any easier…

Now the first week back has been and gone, to say we’re ready for the weekend would be an understatement. Have your holiday blues kicked in yet? In that case, this 48 hours of freedom should be spent wisely.

Here is your guide to the best things to do in Dubai this weekend to see out the last weekend of summer…

Friday, September 2

Start your weekend with a bang at Bongo’s Bingo

Bongo’s Bingo is returning this Friday for another unforgettable evening, this time, taking place at Atlantis, The Palm. As always, expect an insane mix of entertainment, random prizes, and live music from 90s Brit band, Five. This high-energy evening of bingo will have you on your feet dancing to Five’s classic hits from back in the day like Everybody Get Up, If Ya Gettin’ Down and Keep On Movin’. Grab a ticket before it’s too late.

Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Friday September 2, 7pm, Dhs150. dubai.platinumlist.net

Tropic like it’s hot at BARE DXB

This Dubai fitness studio is welcoming everyone back from the summer holidays with a tropical-themed party class. Burn calories with HIIT and muscle-focused workouts with BARE DXB’s signature black-lit room, neon lights, and pumping music to keep you going. And to get you excited for the cooler weather: an ice splash pool, fruit juices, healthy tropical snacks, and inflatables.

BARE DXB, Clover Bay Tower, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai, Friday September 2, 5.30pm. bare.fitness

Get your skate on with Roll DXB’s Hawaiian night

Lift your spirits with an hour of unadulterated fun at Roll DXB’s Hawaiian themed nights this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Dress in your best Hawaiian attire and get ready to roll with your homies to hiphop and RnB tunes by an in-house DJ, tiki decor, hooplas, drinks, and games.

Port Rashid, Friday Sept 2 to Sunday Sept 4, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs115 including skates, children over 5 years only. rolldxb.com

A back-to-school deal for the adults at McGettigan’s

Everyone’s favourite Irish pub is celebrating the new school year in style. For four whole hours, from 5pm to 9pm, a selection of drinks will be Dhs15 each. These ‘welcome back drinks’ include house wines, bottled beer, house spirits, and strawberry daiquiris. Come for the drinks but stay for the vibe as DJ Jono will be on the decks in The Baggot from 11pm onwards.

McGettigan’s JLT, Friday September 2, 5pm to 9pm. mcgettigans.com

Saturday, September 3

Join us for the best staycation deal in the city

Drop everything – the What’s On Lock In is back and better than ever. This time round, we are setting up camp inside the The First Collection hotel in Jumeirah Village Circle. For a mere Dhs699, you will get a jam-packed weekend of fun for you and your roomie. Included in the staycation? Early check-in, free pampering treatments for ladies and gents, brunch at Village Bistro, post brunch party, breakfast, art classes, escape room adventure, pool access and more.

What’s On Lock In, The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, Dhs699. reservations.thefirstcollection.ae

A night of house music with DJ Philip George at Media One Hotel

British DJ and producer Philip George is headlining house music brand ABOVE’s event this weekend at Media One Hotel’s car park night club. Known for tracks such as number 1 hit Wish You Were Mine, Love Inside, Same Love, and Alone No More, rave from 9pm to the early hours to a jam-packed line up of Dubai’s resident DJs. If you are a fan of house music, this is not to be missed.

P7, Media One Hotel, Saturday September 3, 9pm, Dhs100 entry, Dhs1500 VIP tables, over 21 years only. Tel:(0)58 591 6268. abovedubai.com

Extend your European summer with Au Soleil Brunch

For a Saturday oozing in of sunshine and sparkling, the glorious Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort, is bringing back its famous Au Soleil Brunch for the month of September. If you’re not familiar with the brunch, imagine sipping and swaying your way through a glamorous summer’s day on the Côte d’Azur, but in the heart of Dubai. Indulge in a fine selection of cuisines from pizza to paella, seafood to salads, while jamming along to your favourite party anthems delivered by a live band.

Brasserie 2.0, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, every Saturday until September 24, Dhs400 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs850 bubbles, 20 per cent early bird offer for bookings made before Thursday. Tel:(0)4 3165555. brasserie2point0.com

Get the kids up and moving with Get Set Go Kids

It can be hard to keep kids entertained all weekend, especially when it’s still too hot for outdoors. Luckily, Get Set Go Kids’ weekend clubs start back this weekend. With four locations around Dubai, Get Set Go Kids is the perfect way to get the little ones up and moving with a specialised programme, focused specifically on younger children, covering the basics fundamental for all sports. Try it this weekend with a free trial session.

Get Set Go Kids, The Meadows (Dubai British Foundation), Dubai Hills Estate (GEMS International School), Al Safa / Jumeirah (Jumeirah Primary School), Sustainable City (Fairgreen International School), Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 10am, Dhs90, ages 3 to 8. Tel:(0)56 254 4018 @getsetgokids

Sunday, September 4

Watch a new movie on the biggest screen in the region

The newly-opened Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall is home to the biggest cinema screen in the MENA – Roxy Xtreme (its the size of two tennis courts put together). This weekend, catch the Spiderman: No Way Home – Fun Stuff Version which includes a whole 11 minutes of unseen content. You’ll never look back.

Roxy Cinemas, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai. theroxycinemas.com

Start your day right with an Instagram-worthy breakfast at Café Society

If you are catching up with a friend or want a quiet breakfast alone with a book, this 1920s style restaurant is the perfect summer breakfast spot. Whether you choose a classic such as toasted French brioche, crepes, and Eggs Benedict or opt for a slightly healthier option like the Tostada de avocado, raspberry chia glass, or Café Society’s healthy breakfast – you will not leave disappointed.

Tamani Marina Hotel, Dubai Marina, 9am to 11am. Tel:(0)4 318 3755. cafesociety.ae

