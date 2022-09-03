7 new restaurants to try in Dubai Hills

Heading to the mall this weekend? Here’s where to fuel up between your shopping sprees…

Whether you’re a local resident or simply like ticking off all the malls in the city, Dubai Hills Mall has become an instant hit. If you’re heading there soon, here are seven new restaurants to check out between bouts of retail therapy.

Eataly

Italy has never been so close with Eataly’s new outlet at Dubai Hills Mall. This popular family-friendly venue offers traditional dishes and a retail section which more than 1,500 products. With a multitude of different dining options, Eataly makes exquisite Italian cuisine accessible to customers, regardless of their schedules. All guests can take a taste of Eataly home with them, choosing from their fresh bread, cured meats and cheeses, freshly made pasta and more.

Eataly, Dubai Hills Mall, daily 9am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 445 3464, eatalyarabia.com

Bahn Mi & More

Banh Mi & More has opened a new branch at Dubai Hills, bringing you all of Vietnam’s favorite flavors. Of course, this includes the star of the show, the signature Bahn Mi. The traditional crispy baguette packed with meat, fish or a vegan filling, is accompanied with picked carrots, fresh herbs and cucumber. You don’t even have to leave the comfort of your home, as Banh Mi & More also deliver. Freshly handcrafted Vietnamese treats are practically at your fingertips…

Dubai Hills Mall, @bahnmiandmore

Dash Café

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coffee Planet UAE (@coffeeplanetuae)

Coffee planets latest café venture has now come to Dubai Hills Mall. Using the finest ethically sourced Arabica beans, this café is stocked with dairy-free milk alternatives, baked goods, salads and sandwiches. Located opposite the newly opened Roxy Cinemas, it would be rude not to enjoy a delicious beverage before catching your next movie.

Coffee Planet, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Estate, Level 1, Unit 162, 8am to 11pm daily. coffeeplanet.com

Vietnamese Foodies

The fifth branch of ever-popular Vietnamese Foodies is now welcoming hungry shoppers on the ground floor of Dubai Hills Mall. Its beloved menu of fresh, healthy authentic Vietnamese cuisine packed with Pho, stir fries, rice and noodle dishes is complimented by a dedicated kids’ menu. As the brand’s most family-friendly focused restaurant, there’s weekday after-school specials, colouring and activity sheets, and soon-to-launch cooking classes.

Vietnamese Foodies, Dubai Hills Mall, 10am to 12am daily. Tel: (050) 958 001, vietnamesefoodies.com

Mitts & Trays

A chic neighbourhood cafe, Mitts & Trays has opened its second outpost in Dubai Hills Mall. A casual restaurant that prides itself on making guests feel right at home, design details from this Bishop Design beauty include hand drawn murals, ombre wall panelling, hanging foliage and patterned rugs. On the menu, graze on Wagyu quesadillas, zesty salads and moreish sliders, and don’t leave without trying one of the sweet treats or signature pastries.

Mitts & Trays, Dubai Hills Mall, 10am to 12am daily. @mittsandtraysuae

Jamie’s Italian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie’s Italian GCC (@jamiesitaliangcc)

British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has opened his second Jamie’s Italian in Dubai at Dubai Hills Mall. Following the successful opening in The Dubai Mall earlier this summer, the casual dining concept has expanded to Dubai Hills. The venue welcomes guests to enjoy casual Italian cuisine including fresh pasta, homemade pizza and sweet desserts. Elsewhere on the menu, you’ll find an array of colourful salads, tasty sides and plenty of antipasti, all of which celebrate the best seasonal produce.

Jamie’s Italian, Ground Floor, Dubai Hills Mall, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 362 7500, @jamiesitaliangcc

Maiz Tacos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Located within the Acacia Buildings in Dubai Hills, the beloved Mexican restaurant Maiz Tacos – famous for tacos, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, and deliriously-tasty birria opened last month. While you can expect the same authentic tastes and flavours, there are also a few exclusive offerings only available at this second branch, including empanadas, Tres Marias speciality coffee, adhoc dessert pop-up stands. A first for Maiz Tacos, you’ll also find a full breakfast menu featuring brekkie boards, carne egg tacos and chilli breakfast burritos. By design, Maiz Tacos 2.0 is a step up from its OG spot: the space is much larger, the ceilings far higher, yet it still manages to retain the cosy atmosphere and homely spirit of a beloved homegrown brand.

Maiz Tacos, Acacia Buildings, Dubai Hills, daily 8am to 11pm. @maiztacos

Images: social and provided