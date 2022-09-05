Tag a mate who needs to Take You Dancing…

Jason Derulo is set to bring his Savage Love to Dubai later this year and we’re already excited. The R&B megastar will headline a gig on Friday October 28 at City Walk’s Coca-Cola Arena.

Tickets for the gig, presented by Full Circle, aren’t on sale yet. But you’ll be able to register for pre-access from 10am today, Monday September 5 via coca-cola-arena.com.

The RnB singer-songwriter has been blowing up the charts since 2009, with the release of his single Whatcha Say, which became the most widely played radio single of all time and earned triple-platinum status after its release that year. He’s continued his success with songs such as IT Girl, Riding Solo, In My Head Wiggle and Want to Want Me. More recently, Derulo released Savage Love in 2020, which went straight to number one around the world, followed up with smash hits Take You Dancing and Jalebi Baby. When he lights up the Coca-Cola stage later this year, you can expect to hear all these and more.

Jason Derulo is no stranger to performing in Dubai, and is somewhat of a regular on the city’s club circuit. Earlier this year, he headlined shows at Expo 2020 and the now-closed Cue Lounge, and has previously performed at Soho Garden, White Dubai, Drai’s and even Global Village.

More big gigs at the Coca-Cola Arena

It’s shaping up to be a huge season for massive gigs at the City Walk super venue, with some huge artists headlining in the coming months. It all kicks off with rapper 50 Cent on September 30, followed by American pop king Justin Bieber on October 8 and 9. After that, expect to hear the sounds of Brit popstar George Ezra on October 21.

Jason Derulo live, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Friday October 28, tickets on sale soon. coca-cola-arena.com