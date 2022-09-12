The Air Arabia flight will depart three times every week…

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi already serves an exciting network of escape destinations, direct out of the country.

You can, for example, make a beeline for the buzzing Bangladeshi metropolis of Dhaka; meditate on the ancient wonder of the Pyramids, with a non-stop flight to Cairo; take a caravan across the mountains surrounding Armenia’s capital Yerevan; go see what’s to see in Tbilisi; or visit the assorted cultural jewels of Istanbul (maybe even get your teeth/scalp done).

Bonjour Beirut

The latest addition, premiering on October 30, is Beirut Lebanon — the route will depart from Abu Dhabi International Airport three-times-a-week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Operated by a fully modern fleet of Airbus A320-200 aircraft, the outbound flight will leave Abu Dhabi at 9am to arrive at Beirut for 11.45am local time. The return flight is scheduled for 12.25pm departure out of Lebanon, arriving into Abu Dhabi at 6.10pm.

Tickets are available to book now (with departures from Oct 30), with one-way prices from around Dhs849. The journey time is around four hours and 45 minutes.

Opening up the world

This new route to Lebanon marks the 25th destination that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flies to direct out of the capital. Other countries served include Egypt, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Nepal, Sudan, Pakistan, Oman, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, Adel Al Ali said: “We are glad to add Beirut to Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s growing network of direct flights. The new service reaffirms our commitment to continuously provide our customers with a wider choice of affordable air travel, while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s travel and tourism sector growth with increasing direct connectivity from and to the capital city”.

Images: Provided/Unsplash