Hello, art season…

Over the summer the cultural side of Dubai and the UAE may have quieted down but given the weather is getting better, the colourful art season is slowly springing to life again. One event culture vultures in the city can look forward to, is Alserkal Lates at Alserkal Avenue.

Alserkal Lates takes place on Tuesday, September 27 and will see Alserkal Avenue coming alive with new exhibitions, art installations, art walks and more. It begins in the evening and runs until 10pm.

The best news is that it’s free to enter, but you will need to register here.

Here are some more details…

Works on display are by some of the region’s most exciting artists. There will be exhibitions at Alserkal Avenue’s most popular galleries where visitors can meet the artists.

The new exhibitions can be found at 1×1 Gallery, Ayyam Gallery, Carbon 12, Custot Gallery, Firetti Contemporary, Green Art Gallery, Ishara Art Foundation, Leila Heller Gallery, The Third Line, Mestaria Gallery and Zawyeh Art Gallery.

Photography fans, head to Gulf Photo Plus for a group exhibition titled Slice of Life. It features 50 photos that showcase the rich heritage and diversity of food culture across the region.

You can even partake in curator-led slow art walks. The art walk begins at 6pm from A4 Space and every hour there will be a new curator to guide you. You will need to register for your slot here.

Additionally, there will be an audio-visual installation/film to check out by London-based artist, Mo’min Swaitat. It begins at 7.30pm at The Yard.

For bibliophiles, the book launch of The Newlyweds by Mansi Choksi is along place at the A4 Space. It takes place at 8pm.

For more information, visit this link here.