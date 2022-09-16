Perfect if you don’t feel like cooking for a house full of people this weekend…

Throwing a dinner party can be fun, but the prep work can take its toll on the host before the party even gets started.

While ordering delivery at home is one option, there are plenty of places offering at-home catering in Dubai that is sure to please both yourself and your guests. Whether it’s 10 of your closest friends and family or birthday gatherings that supersede 100 people, these catering companies will take care of all the food-related details…

Here are five of the best at-home catering companies in Dubai.

Bouffage

Bouffage has a good reputation and is known for being the most reliable at-home, private catering provider in the UAE. No catering job is too big or small – from weddings and corporate catering to small intimate gatherings for your closest friends and family, Bouffage will literally cater to your needs. They even have live station catering to add a little something extra to your events.

Bouffage, Dubai Maritime City, open Mon to Sat 7.30am to 8pm, closed Sun. Tel: (0)4 591 1198, bouffage.ae

Dish

Let Dish catering wow your guests at your next event. With their exceptional services that include menu design, food and drink prep and service, equipment hire and event pack down and clean up, Dish is the perfect option for any occasion. They even have coordinators to help present ideas and guide you through the whole process.

Dish, Al Quoz Industrial area 3, Warehouse No.9, open Sun to Thu 9am to 5pm, Tel: (0)4 422 1613, dish.ae, @dishcatering

Eat and Drink Restaurant

Famous for their shawarma and mixed grill across Dubai, Eat and Drink also happens to offer at-home catering services. The perfect easy and tasty fix for when you have guests around and want something interactive and tasty. The shawarma man will come to your house, set up his table and make shawarma at your request. Once done, he clears up any mess and is off on his merry way. Your house is left clean and undisturbed from any party mess.

Eat and Drink Restaurant, various locations across Dubai, eatanddrink.ae

Eat Catering

If you truly want an unforgettable catering service, Eat Catering has options upon options to choose from. Eat Catering offers kiosks, private catering for any size event and even food trucks (yes, food truck services for any event). It has many dish options to choose from and will also let your guests customise their orders during the event.

Eat Catering, Tel: (0)50 769 5669, eatcatering.ae

Taqado Mexican Kitchen

Did you know that Dubai’s favourite Mexican restaurant – with some of the best tacos in Dubai – also has a catering service? Whether it’s birthday parties or office events, wow your guests with their all-inclusive at-home catering services. Perfect to inject a little bit of Mexico at your next dinner party.

Taqado Mexican Kitchen, various locations around the UAE, taqado.com, @taqadomexicankitchen

Images: Supplied, Unsplash and social