21 amazing outdoor terraces to visit in Dubai

What can be better than dining outdoors in Dubai? Whether you love toes-in-the-sand drinks or lofty rooftops with skyline views, here’s our pick of some amazing outdoor terraces you need to visit in Dubai.

Amazonico

Take a trip to Copacabana without leaving the urban jungle at Latin American restaurant, Amazonico’s fabulous rooftop. There’s lounge seats and high tables to perch up and enjoy fruity sips and grazing bites, all while soaking in the city views.

Amazonico, Gate Village Pavillon, DIFC, Dubai, daily, 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. @amazonicodubai

Basko

Basko is a 1960s-inspired Mediterranean restaurant within The Opus that boasts a lively outdoor terrace offering views of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa. The gorgeous terrace in jewel-hues of ruby and sapphire is dimly lit, filled with foliage and boasts the same retro-feel as the interiors. The perfect spot for an aperitivo or evening dinner, on the menu expect Mediterranean-inspired cuisine such as langoustine risotto, frog Provençal, prime rib and lobster fregola.

Basko, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 582 4242. baskorestaurant.com @baskodxb

Beach Bar & Grill

Beach Bar & Grill at One & Only Royal Mirage is one of those elegant spots that’s sure to wow visitors – or your significant other – if you’re looking for a lovely shoreside spot. The culinary direction has been given a shake-up with renowned Argentine Chef Mauro Colagreco taking the helm, but the feel is still that relaxed, instant on-holiday feeling. Guests can expect relaxed yet sophisticated interiors with a teakwood terrace, thick tabletops crafted from slabs of natural wood, sand-coloured suede furnishings, green and turquoise decor, and art deco accents. Pick a seat in the 72-seat indoor dining area, or out on the terrace for optimum beach views.

Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com.

Bungalo34

Tucked away on Pearl Jumeira Island, Bungalo34 is a place for those searching for a spot of calm in the form of breathtaking sea views, fresh Mediterranean food, and a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere. The classic menu, conjured up by culinary director Jill Okkers, honours the custom of enjoying leisurely meals with friends and family. It’s best enjoyed, weather permitting, on the terrace where striped parasols shade guests from the sunny rays, or down on the beach with your toes in the sand.

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Residences, Pearl Jumeira Island, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. daily 9am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34 / bungalo34.com

Cielo Sky Lounge

For panoramic sunset views from the gorgeous Dubai Creek, Cielo Sky Lounge needs no introduction. Decked out in all-white with neon pinks and purples, it’s a great spot to enjoy some light bites and drinks.

Cielo Sky Lounge, The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 5pm to 3am, Fri 4pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 416 1801. cielodubai.com

folly

If you have guests visiting, a sure way to impress them is by taking them to the stunning setting of the Madinat Jumeirah. For gorgeous sunset views, try folly, which has three levels for dining and drinks. Of course, you’re guaranteed the best view from the rooftop.

folly, Madinat Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

French Riviera Beach

The beachfront at Jumeirah Al Qasr is home to a beautifully breezy terrace restaurant, French Riviera Beach. The luxe beach deck exudes Côte D’Azure vibes and brags iconic views of the Burj Al Arab. On the menu, expect a mix of classic and modern French Mediterranean food designed for sharing.

French Riviera Beach, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 1pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Isola

Housed inside the Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse complex, Isola is an Italian restaurant devoted to the culinary traditions of Sicily, Sardinia and Capri. The restaurant’s sprawling terrace is located on a white decking with chic grey sofas and boho hanging plants. An outdoor bar is the perfect sundowner spot.

Isola Ristorante, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @isolarestaurantdubai

Koko Bay

Since it opened on Palm West Beach, Koko Bay has undoubtedly become one of the city’s hottest sunset spots. The Bali-themed restaurant has an indoor space, but for the best views of the stunning sunset and Dubai Marina skyline views, bag a seat on the terrace or on the sand.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Lucia’s

Lucia’s, is a festive, Capri-inspired restaurant in Address Sky View. Cameras at the ready, this Instagrammable lemon-hued space oozes coastal vibes, bursting with citrus trees and vibrant blue tiles to create an Amalfi aesthetic. Fauna fills the outside area, as guests dine under orange trees, sampling dishes from lemon-printed plates, while cerulean blue shutters burst with flowers from within the white washed walls.

Lucia’s, Address Sky View, daily 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Monkey Bar

Perched on the rooftop of 25Hours One Central and adorned in untamed fauna with stunning views of the sunset and the Museum of the Future, is ultra-Instagrammable Monkey Bar. The photo-ops continue with the sleek booths on split levels set within ornate gold cages, and low lying seating lining the lush green edges.

Monkey Bar, 25Hours One Central, Trade Center Street, Sun to Thur 5pm to 2am. Fri and Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 210 2525. monkeybardubai.com

Milos

Fresh seafood, simple ingredients, and incredible garden views transport diners to the Greek seaside at Milos. At the helm of this Greek Mediterranean restaurant at Atlantis The Royal is chef Costas Spiliadis, presenting his lauded take on high-end Hellenic food, wine, and hospitality. Must-try dishes include the Milos special, a tower of paper-thin, crispy fried zucchini and eggplant slices over house-made tzatziki, and Greek saganaki cheese. In the cooler months, it’s all best enjoyed on the terrace, with front row seats to the fire and water fountain show.

Milos, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 462 555. @milosdubai

Nobu Dubai

Having moved from its ground floor location to a rooftop that formerly housed Atlantis, The Palm’s royal bridge suite, Nobu Dubai has added a gorgeous outdoor terrace. At the rooftop restaurant, guests can enjoy an incredible menu of Japanese dishes, curated by chef Nobu Matsuhisa himself. The expansive terrace, where the bar and lounge area is located, offers those unforgettable views of The Palm and the Dubai skyline.

Nobu Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 5pm ’til late. Tel: (0)4 425 0760. atlantis.com

Piatti by the Beach

Offering neutral tones with blue accents and a beach view that will transport you to the Med, Piatti encapsulates the European lifestyle through food, music and ambience. The Amalfi Coast inspired spot offers an Italian haven within Dubai’s bustling cityscape, where diners can bask in the winter sun on the sprawling terrace.

Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 248 8889. @piattibythebeach

Ristorante Loren

Loren is perched on the rooftop of SAN beach club overlooking Dubai Marina, Bluewaters, and Palm Jumeirah. It’s most alluring feature for those that enjoy dining alfresco is the gorgeous Riviera-inspired balcony that gazes out over the sand. Other distinctive features include a customised marble bar, wine cellar with the finest picks from Italy, and large open floor plan space which includes two dining concepts. The stylish restaurant is a celebration of Italy where the beauty of Italian food and the stunning views of the sea go together like tomato and mozzarella.

Loren, The Club, Palm West Beach, The Palm, Dubai. Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 5578293. lorenristorantedubai.com / @ristorante.loren

Tamoka

With its beachside setting, tropical decor and hedonistic playlist, you would be forgiven for thinking you’ve teleported straight to Tulum at Tamoka. Designed around the theme of the Antilles archipelago, Tamoka’s story is told through Caribbean-inspired dishes and pockets of alfresco seating to match your mood. Tamoka’s warm hospitality and unique setting make it somewhere we can see ourselves returning to for all occasions, be it a romantic dinner, catch up with friends or even a celebration.

Tamoka & Caña by Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. tamokadubai.com

Tasca

Book an alfresco table at sunset in this stunning Portuguese restaurant and you’ll instantly feel worlds away from the bustle of Dubai. There are uninterrupted sea views and a sleek infinity pool, which perfectly reflects the dusky sky. Start with a drink at Infinity Bar, then share flavour-filled Portuguese plates from chef José Avillez.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah, daily 6.30pm to 11pm, lunch Thu to Sat 12.30pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 777 2222. mandarinoriental.com

Taverna Greek Kitchen

For stunning greek food and an atmosphere that will have you feeling like you’re in the Mediterranean somewhere, Taverna is an amazing restaurant to visit. Dishes range from fresh Greek salads and appetizers, to succulent meat matured with extra virgin olive oil, lemon and oregano, cooked on the wood-fired grill. Seafood lovers can select fresh catch-of-the-day from the seafood counter. You’ll find the terrace on The Boardwalk at Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

Taverna Greek Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 589 5665. tavernagreek.ae

The London Project

Fancy dinner with the amazing views of the Dubai Marina that you can get from Bluewaters Island? Check out The London Project, the cool botanical restaurant that takes inspiration from the eclectic boroughs of the UK capital, London. Dishes on the menu include Thai duck salad, king prawn linguini and a burrata salad.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)54 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

Torno Subito

Torno Subito is the picturesque Italian restaurant found on the beachfront of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. The decking of the Insta-worthy restaurant has been designed to have an Italian-Riviera feel, with pops of bright pastel colors and amazing views out across the Arabian Gulf.

Torno Subito, W Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @tornosubitodubai

Urla

The setting of Urla is undeniably pretty, with a large tree taking centre stage inside a spherical marble bar, with the world’s tallest building standing proud in the background. There’s plenty of tables dotted across the terrazzo floor, sectioned off with greenery and large umbrellas. Those who want a full-fountain experience should book at night, but there’s definitely something to be said for a late lunch at this alfresco spot.

Urla, Address Downtown, daily, noon to midnight. Tel: (0)52 554 5997. @urla

Images: Social/provided