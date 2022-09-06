Indulge in burgers, sushi, coffee and much more…

Dubai is the holy grail for all our foodies, with endless spots for food adventures to take place. If you’re a Jumeriah local, or in need of a new area to explore, here is a complete food guide of Dar Wasl Mall.

Myocum

Created with the intent on bringing a taste of Australia to Dubai, this cafe serves as a small sanctuary. Decorated with indigenous art, this is an ideal place to spend an afternoon working or sharing a meal with friends. A perfect brunch dish to try is their burrata shakshuka. This beloved dish is made using their house sauce, burrata cheese, balsamic roasted tomatoes, poached eggs and sourdough with pesto sauce.

Open Mon to Sun, 7am to 10pm, Tel: (0)54 530 5905, myocum_dubai

SHE BURGER

SHE BURGER was founded by one of Dubai’s finest, Shaikha Eissa. This self-taught cook, business graduate and local legend is defining new norms in a predominantly male sector. Shaikha Eissa plays with unusual and different flavours in all her dishes, bringing a unique twist to the everyday burger. All diners must try her slider with short rib, sauerkraut, pepper jack and chilli lime sauce. Accompany it with crispy Cheeto fries, mixed with special sauces, jalapeños, cheddar and crushed Cheetos.

Open Sun to Thurs 1pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 1pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 333 3258, @she_burger

Reif Kushiyaki

A homegrown, family-style restaurant offering unconventional Japanese street food. Reif’s impressive menu will have you spoilt for choice. Their ‘Duck Sando’ combines duck leg confit, tomato chilli jam, hoisin plum mayo and pickled cucumber between two slices of shokupan bread. His other show-stopping dishes such as the miso burrata, sushi and escargot Kushiyaki are among the many reasons you need to visit Reif’s soon!

Open Sun to Thur, 12pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)50 235 7071, @reifkushiyaki

KISHMISH

This is your sign to branch out and explore some Afghan cuisine. Heavily influenced by Indian and Persian flavours, this food is a lovely mixture of central Asian tastes. Guests can munch on paratha with eggs, fried okra, or a selection of charcoal meat dishes. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, this is a perfect spot for every Indian and Arabic food lover.

Open Sun to Thur 12pm-11pm, Fri and Sat 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 349 6665, @kishmishdubai

Drop Coffee

Through their shared love for coffee, Drop brings together baristas from seven countries, speaking 13 different languages. Drop serves slow drip coffees, to Spanish lattes, cronuts and pastel de nata’s. This is the perfect place to spend a morning or to get a takeaway coffee. If you need a taste of Drop at home, you can buy their coffee which is sourced from Brazil, Ethiopia and Columbia.

Open Mon to Fri 10pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)52 556 8 780, @wearedropcoffee

KUHP

Everyone can relate to the sentimental comfort of a soft serve ice cream. KUHP is dedicated to serving soft serve with nostalgic flavours. Visitors can choose a base to be topped with any of their soft-serve flavours. Try KUHP this week for a taste of your childhood…

Open Mon to Sun 1pm to 11pm, @kuhp.ae

Açaí Hub

Açaí bowls have become a staple which can be enjoyed at any time of day. At Açaí Hub you can build your own bowl, choosing from their varied menu of toppings. Fresh fruit and berries, coconut shreds, nuts or peanut butter are amongst your countless options.

Open Mon to Sun 9am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 261 7770, acaihub

Sarj Art Cafe

Calling all horse lovers to this equestrian-themed cafe. Enjoy their truffle mushroom manakish, or warm Medjool sticky pudding, with a piping hot coffee or refreshing drink. Expect delicious food and abstract art at this unique outlet.

Open Sat to Thur 7am to 11.30pm, Fri 7am to 12.30pm, Tel: (0)4 333 3407, @sajartcafe

Moonslice Pizza

The art of artisan pizza has been mastered by Emirati restauranteur Mahmood AlKamis and chef Reif Othman. Moonslice’s menu will have all pizza lovers singing their praises. The truffle pizza, with pecorino truffle paste, truffle foam, mozzarella and freshly grated truffle is truly iconic. For those wanting something smaller, their squid ink arancini are one of their hidden gems.

Open Mon to Sun 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)50 695 9733, @moonslicepizza

La Terrasse Café

This green and floral cafe offers afternoon tea, complete with a selection of sandwiches and scones. La Terrace has a big sweet tooth with a large selection of cakes and baked goods, along with breakfast and main course options. A festive and great spot to catch up with family and friends.

Open Mon to Sun 9am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 344 3622, @itdubai

Ugly Burgers

With their shrimp burger, be ready to be tempted away from your usual choice of chicken or beef. The cafe uses panko fried tiger prawns, topped with fried onions, lettuce and sweet chilli siracha to make this masterpiece. This is not their only wild card. They also offer kimchi cheese or truffle fries.

Open Mon to Sun 12pm to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 447 4899, @ugly.burger

Images: Social