The 828m tower appears just one spot after the popular Eiffel Tower…

No matter where in Dubai you may be, the Burj Khalifa is one of those spots that instantly grabs attention. It is easily one of the most popular landmarks in the UAE. But… how does the magnificent structure rank the world over?

Well, we have answers thanks to the travel experts at Bounce. Data (a lot of it), was analysed keeping in mind a number of factors including annual visitor numbers, entry prices, Tripadvisor ratings, and Instagram posts to reveal the answer.

Here’s a list of the top 10 most loved landmarks in the world

Niagara Falls in Canada

Taj Mahal in India

Grand Canyon in the United States

Golden Gate Bridge in the United States

Statue Of Liberty in the United States

Great Wall Of China in China

Eiffel Tower in France

Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Banff National Park in Canada

Colosseum in Italy

Earlier this year in June, Burj Khalifa ranked number one in the top 10 best viewpoints in the Middle East. When compared to the best viewpoints from the rest of the world, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa takes up 4th position beating Edinburgh Castle, Charles Bridge in Prague and even the High Roller in Las Vegas.

Last year, the Burj Khalifa also topped the list of most searched-for bucket list experiences. According to the report, the search term ‘Burj Khalifa tickets’ racked up an average of 10,000 searches per month.

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world and is estimated to have cost a whopping $1.5 billion to build. Let’s leave you with one of the lesser known and more interesting facts about Burj Khalifa: Did you know that the tip of the sphere of the Burj Khalifa can be seen from up to 95 kilometres away. Wow…

In case you haven’t visited yet, take advantage of the deal running this September and get tickets for just Dhs60.

Images: Getty and Unsplash