Etihad is now ‘taking off’ the masks…

Within this week’s announcement by the NCEMA that from today masks will no longer be mandatory to wear in most public spaces (you can find full details in our story on the policy update) in the UAE, there was a provision that individual airlines would be able to make their own decisions on whether maks should be worn in-flight.

Do I need to wear a mask if I’m travelling to Abu Dhabi?

Yesterday we reported on the news that Dubai-based carriers, Emirates and flydubai would be relaxing their respective mask protocols. And today we have confirmation, that the UAE’s National Carrier, Etihad Airways would be following suit — with a lifting of the rules requiring their passengers to wear masks on-board.

Other airlines will operate their own policies. You’ll have to consult with your carrier for their specific requirements.

Do I need to wear a mask if I fly with Etihad?

There are a few caveats to this new face-free understanding though. Those travelling with Etihad to and from China, India and other select destinations will still be required to don the mask.

It’s nice to see your smile. We’ve relaxed our rules around masks on board. You’ll only need to wear a mask if you’re flying to China, India and other select destinations. For more info visit https://t.co/JUk4uE1Ghd — Etihad Airways (@etihad) September 28, 2022

You can find a full collection of which departure/arrival territories are still on the ‘masks required’ list on the etihad.com website.

For more details on which rules have been updated in Abu Dhabi, you can check out our guide here.

And for information relating to the rules and regulations for entering/exiting Abu Dhabi, please consult our round-up on what’s important to know when visiting/leaving Abu Dhabi.

Images: Provided