Boxing fans, take note…

Floyd Mayweather is set to step inside the boxing ring once again in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 13. The former five-weight world champion will headline the inaugural Global Titans event. He will take on YouTube star Deji in an exhibition boxing fight.

Coca-Cola Arena announced the match on its official social media account on September 26.

Tickets will be on sale on Wednesday, September 28 at coca-cola-arena.com. Ticket prices start from Dhs300 per person.

Mayweather is widely considered one of the best fighters of all time and has been undefeated in over 50 matches. Mayweather aged 45 will take on Deji Olatunji aged 25 in a friendly bout for the first time. A private weigh-in event will take place on November 12.

According to the Coca-Cola Arena, ‘the event will see titans from the boxing world, and superstar entertainers meet to create an unforgettable spectacle.’

Commenting on his upcoming appearance, Floyd “Money” Mayweather stated, ‘I am delighted to bring this incredible boxing experience to Dubai. Global Titans will give fans an unrivalled boxing match with a huge undercard. It is an honour to be a part of such an iconic event in an iconic city, and I would like to thank the Global Titans team for reaching out to me and giving back so much to the sport I love.’

His opponent, Global YouTube boxing star Deji Olatunji stated, ‘Huge thanks to Global Titans and my team for creating this incredible opportunity. It’s a privilege to be headlining this phenomenal spectacle in Dubai, against the all-time great Floyd Mayweather. This is going to be fun!’

The boxer was originally to fight in Dubai earlier in the year atop the Burj Al Arab helipad but the fight was postponed following the passing away of UAE President, Sheikh Khalifa. Mayweather went on to fight at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi with Don Moore, his former sparring partner, in Abu Dhabi.

Images: Getty Images