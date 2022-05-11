Plenty of authentic staycations await…

Love to enjoy a staycation in the cultural capital Sharjah? It will soon be home to a number of new luxury spots that will offer up unique and authentic experiences you don’t want to miss.

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) announced the new mega-projects during the 29th edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

Here are five staycations in Sharjah you will soon be able to enjoy.

Serai Wing, Bait Khalid bin Ibrahim

The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid bin Ibrahim, which once was a pearl merchant’s heritage-style family home in the Heart of Sharjah district, will be converted by Shurooq into a modern 12-key boutique wing of The Chedi Al Bait. The property will provide a unique insight into traditional Emirati life taking guests on a journey of a family living in Sharjah over 100 years ago. Guests will additionally enjoy access to the facilities of the Chedi Al Bait Hotel and will have access to Heart of Sharjah’s souqs and heritage areas. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

Najd Al Meqsar Village

The Najd Al Meqsar Village is nestled in the mountainous terrains of the coastal city of Khorfakkan. Khorfakkan is already home to a number of projects including Al Suhub Rest House, an amphitheatre and waterfall and much more and the launch of Najd Al Meqsar Village will only bring in more visitors to experience the picturesque destination.

The project saw the restoration of 13 houses in the 100-year-old Najd Al Meqsar village – part of the larger revitalisation project in the Wadi Shie archaeological site by the Sharjah Infrastructure Development Authority ‘Mubadara’. The houses are being transformed into luxurious heritage-style hotel units by Shurooq. As of now, seven hotel units, the 300-year-old Meqsar Fortress, and the barbecue and outdoor areas are complete.

Part of this project also includes the development of nine villas with private pools, private farm villas, hiking trails, horseback riding routes, tracks for electrical club cars, and other attractions.

Lux Al Jabal Resort

The resort is being developed on the slopes of the Soueifa mountain and offers 45 eco-friendly bedroom units – a choice of either simple and luxury and a private royal suite complete with a swimming pool. The project will also feature a clifftop restaurant, gym, kids play zone, reception, and lobby. It will open its doors in 2023.

Lux Al Bridi Resort

Located in Al Dhaid, Sharjah, this 5-star resort will feature one, two and three-bedroom units plus a gym, spa, pool, restaurant and a kids club. It is situated adjacent to the Sharjah Safari project. The resort will collaborate with the safari to create unique guest interactions with the wild.

NOMAD by Mysk

This close-to-nature travel project was announced back in November 2021 and is located on the sandy beaches of Al Hamriyah. The experience features 20 fully-equipped trailers designed to complement their natural surroundings. Guests will have an array of exciting sports and other beach activities laid at their (sandy) feet. Nomad will soon start to welcome guests with an opening date set for later this year.

Images: Shurooq