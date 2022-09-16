It’s the brand’s first physical store in the GCC…

If, like us, you’re already a big fan of Dubai Hills Mall (if not for the amazing Zara, go for a ride on the thrilling Storm Coaster) you’ll be pleased to hear it’s now even better: online fashion retailer 6thStreet has opened its first physical 6thStreet store not only in the UAE, but the wider GCC.

If you’re not familiar with 6thStreet, the e-tailer is a one stop shop for fashion trends from all your favourite brands, stocking the latest fashions for women, men and children, plus accessories, beauty and homeware lines. You can shop a range of high street and designer brands on the site, including Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Calvin Klein and plenty more. Those who struggle to make up their mind will also be pleased to hear that 6thStreet’s generous 100-day returns policy will also apply to store-bought items, according to Khaleej Times.

6thStreet is part of the apparel group, who operate 30 stores in Dubai Hills Mall including Charles and Keith, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Rituals, Nine West and Birkenstock.

What’s new at Dubai Hills Mall

In case you didn’t know, the Roxy Cinemas is now open at Dubai Hills Mall, featuring a total of 15 screens – including the Middle East’s biggest cinema screen – and a luxurious licensed bar that will open soon. The super sized cinema screen, called Roxy Xtreme, offers a one-of-a-kind movie viewing experience complete with 382 premium reclining seats across three tiers: Standard, Premium and Director’s Boxes. It should also be mentioned that the cinema, which is more of a full on theatre experience, is a design marvel, decorated to perfection, and serves up some seriously noteworthy food and drink offerings (we’re looking at you, Coca Cola and Fanta frozen slushie machine).

For foodies, while spots like Jamie’s Italian and Common Grounds have recently opened their doors, and later this year ultra-Instagrammable cafe Saya Brasserie will unveil its latest location. And while it may not be in the mall, Dubai Hills is the chosen location for the second outpost of Dubai’s beloved taco joint, Maiz Tacos, which is now open and well worth a detour to Dubai Hills’ Acacia Buildings.

