We are hustlin’… in da club… my love…

There are three major headline acts in the UAE this coming week and we are all beyond excited for different reasons. OG boyband fan girls are excited for the resurgence of Westlife, and rap fans are excited for actual OGs to be heading up some incredible locations on the weekend.

Here are three main headline acts in the UAE next week that you don’t want to miss

Abu Dhabi

Westlife

When: Thursday, September 29

The iconic Irish boyband is heading back to UAE. This time they will be performing in Abu Dhabi where the skies are blue at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island. Prices start at Dhs199. Tickets are available on livenation.me and ticketmaster.ae. PS – For the fangirls in Dubai, there is a shuttle bus that will take you straight to the Westlife hotspot for an additional Dhs59.

Westlife presents The Wild Dreams Tour, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Sept 29, @etihadarena.ae

Dubai

Rick Ross





When: Thursday, September 29

He isn’t keeping us in the dark. On Thursday, September 29, Rick Ross is living large and performing in Dubai at Soho Garden the Palm. Supported by DJ Russke and friends, the rap legend with 12 Grammy Award nominations will be bringing some of his best songs like Aston Martin Music, Hustlin’ and his newest track Homegurl 2.0. General admission is Dhs150 and the lucky ladies get free entry before 11pm.

Russke & Friends presents Rick Ross, Soho Garden, Palm Jumeriah, Sept 29 from 10.30pm. sohogardendxb.com, @sohogardendxb

50 Cent

When: Friday, September 30

50 Cent is coming to town but he won’t be in the club, he will be at Coca-Cola on Friday, September 30. The OG rapper concerts is bringing his Green Light Gang world tour to Dubai for one night only, so if you’re an old-time fan, don’t miss out. Tickets start at Dhs225 and you can get your tickets here.

50 Cent live in Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm, Friday September 30, coca-cola-arena.com