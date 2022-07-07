The multi-platinum selling American rapper returns to Dubai this September…

You won’t find 50 Cent In Da Club this September, as he’s heading to Dubai to headline a gig at the Coca-Cola Arena. Taking to the stage on Friday September 30, the rapper, entrepreneur, actor and producer, will perform a string of his biggest tracks as part of his Green Light Gang world tour.

Visa card holders can register for pre-sale tickets from today, with tickets available to them from Tuesday July 12. General ticket sales will start at 10am on Wednesday July 13 via coca-cola-arena.com. Tickets are priced from Dhs225.

The platinum-selling superstar has cemented himself into the hip-hop hall of fame thanks to a string of huge hits including In Da Club, Candy Shop and 21 Questions, all of which fans can expect 50 Cent to perform when he lands in Dubai later this year. 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson III, will bring his world tour to Dubai off the back of a summer of sellout shows across the UK and Europe.

It’s been a decade since the rapper and producer headlined a gig in Dubai, although he has been spotted in the city on several occasions over the last few years. The last time he put on a show in the city was in 2012, when he headlined the Atelier/Festival at Meydan.

Shows coming to the Coca-Cola Arena this winter

It’s shaping up to be a huge line-up of big hitting concerts, performances and shows at the City Walk super venue in the final few months of the year.

Alongside 50 Cent, September will see famous funnyman Joe Koy take to the Coca-Cola Arena stage, as well as a jaw-dropping stunt show from Crusty Demons. In October, the much-anticipated Justin Bieber gig will take place on October 8 and 9, followed by superstar DJ Hardwell and British cheeky chappy Lewis Capaldi in November.

50 Cent live in Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm, Friday September 30, from Dhs225. coca-cola-arena.com

Image: Facebook