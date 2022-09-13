For that guilt-free girly catch-up…

Ahh, the good old Dubai ladies’ night. We’re definitely not short of them here.

Whilst there are so many amazing ladies’ night deals to choose from, if you’re nearing the end of the month and those purse strings are pulling tighter, it’s always handy to know where in Dubai offers free drinks for their ladies’ nights.

Here are the Dubai ladies’ nights that offer free drinks…

Monday

Studio Al Khaleej

Every night is ladies’ night at Studio Al Khaleej. Ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks every night of the week from 8pm to 1am.

Studio Al Khaleej, Capitol Hotel, open daily 7pm to 3am, Tel: (0)56 416 8977, @studioalkhaleejdubai

Tuesday

Baby Q

Every Tuesday and Thursday, ladies can enjoy free-flowing drinks for free. That’s right, we repeat – unlimited drinks for the girls from 7pm to midnight at Baby Q’s Lady Q.

Baby Q, Media One Hotel, Al Falak Street, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 423 8308, @babyqdubai

Cargo

Pier 7 is a no-brainer when it comes to ladies’ nights as there’s drinks offer to avail in pretty much every bar there. On Tuesdays and Fridays from 8pm, Cargo offer ladies complimentary three beverages and discounted bites.

Cargo, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 8pm onwards, Tuesdays and Fridays. Tel: (0)4 361 8129. facebook.com/CargoDubai

Lock Stock & Barrel (Business Bay)

Thirsty Thursdays at LSB is the place to be. This OG ladies’ night in Business Bay is back and offering ladies unlimited drinks for free so the girls can drink to their heart’s content.

Lock Stock & Barrel, Grand Millenium Hotel, Business bay, Thu 8pm to 11am. Tel: (0)4 873 3399. lsb-dubai.com

Wednesdays

Le Petit Belge

Combining ladies’ day with ladies’ night, modern Belgian spot Le Petit Belge offers three free drinks Wednesday and 50 per cent off on food.

Pullman JLT, Cluster T, Jumeirah Lakes Towers Wed, from 4pm. Tel: (0)4 242 7794. lepetitbelge.com

Loca

Margaritas and Mexican food are our kinds of Wednesday combo, and on Wednesdays, ladies get free margaritas from 7pm at Loca. There’s a choice of five flavours, with all served either frozen or on ice.

Loca, Dubai Marine Beach Resort, Wed 7pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 346 1111. locauae.com

The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill and The Maine Street Eatery

This popular oyster bar and grill host an aptly named ‘Clam Jam’ deal every Wednesday from 8pm to midnight. There’s free-flowing wine from a choice of red, white and rosé for all the ladies seated (or standing) at the bar.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR and Studio One, Studio City, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 457 6719. themaine.ae

Weslodge

With panoramic views of the Downtown skyline, a fun menu of Canadian and North American dishes and a commercial soundtrack await at Weslodge. Ladies’ night kicks off every Wednesday where the gals receive two free drinks and a 50 per cent discount on main courses. With every purchase of a main course, they will get two additional drinks.

Floor 68, JW Marriott Marquise, Business Bay, Wed 7.30pm to 12am. Tel:(0)4 560 1700. weslodge.ae

Thursdays

B018

At this tropical hangout, ladies can enjoy an open bar every Thursday from 10pm to 1am.

B018, Media One Hotel, Wed to Sat 6pm to 3am, Tel: (0)50 423 0018, @b018.dxb

Hi Five

Hi Five in Internet City offers up free-flowing drinks all night from 10pm with music pumped out by their resident DJ.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, Thursday 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)55 537 7714. hifivedxb.com

Friday

Bleu Blanc

What’s better than a ladies’ night on a Friday? A ladies’ night on multiple nights of the week. You’ll find just that at the gorgeous French restaurant Bleu Blanc. On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Friday, you and your girls will get two complimentary beverages and a 30 per cent discount on the a la carte menu. Bleu Blanc, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Wed, Thurs and Fri 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 512 5533. bleublanc-dubai.com

Images: supplied/social/unsplash