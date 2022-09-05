6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: Sept 5 to 8

Capital ideas for your week…

Brand new week, a brand new chance to make it the best one ever. We’re here to help you get started on that mission.

Here’s a great list of things to do in Abu Dhabi to make your week spell out FUN.

Monday, September 5

Try a mat pilates experience with Inner Seed Wellness

Ladies, join Dalal for a 75-minute class of mat pilates where you will leave feeling good about yourself. It’s just what you need to start the workweek off on the right note. Practicing Mat Pilates will help you build a strong, balanced body and increases flexibility. If you regularly practice, you will notice improvements in breathing, focus, stress management, and body awareness. This class takes place every Monday at 6pm and is Dhs150 per class. Sign up here.

Zen The Spa, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Abu Dhabi, every Mon at 6pm, Dhs150 per class, Tel: (0)50 352 8640. innerseeduae.com

Get stoked for the upcoming week at Nahaam

Love a combo of seafood and red meat? Head to Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers for Nahaam’s Surf & Turf night on Monday. From 7pm to 10.30pm, you and your mate can enjoy a selection of perfectly seasoned grilled striploin, perch fillet, prawns, chicken thigh, and sweet potato fries. Your meal is paired with a glass of wine. It’s Dhs180 for two.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road, 7pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (0)2 811 5666, @conradetihadtowers

Tuesday, September 6

Soak in the art at this new exhibition

Khaleej is an exhibition showcasing the modern art movement across the Arabian Peninsula. It offers new insights into art history and art practices in the region where visitors will explore the under-studied emergence of modern art in the Arabian peninsula over the last century. The exhibition opens to the public today and ends on December 11.

New York University Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Marina District, Abu Dhabi, exhibition runs until June 12, free, Tel: (0)2 628 4000. nyuad-artgallery.org

Try the new vegan dishes at PizzaExpress

PizzaExpress is 57 this year and has been open in the UAE for 22 years. To celebrate, they have a very different sort of indulgence for you – 22 brand new completely vegan menu items. There’s (meat-free) pizza, of course, dough balls al forno or beetroot, feta salad, spicy spaghetti piccante and more. The new dishes can be experienced at PizzaExpress locations across the UAE, or you can have it delivered.

Find the branch closest to you here at vpizzaexpress.ae

Wednesday, September 7

Lads, get goin’ to McGettigan’s

In need of some downtime with the boys-only group? Head to McGettigan’s, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi for their ‘Lads Night’. While you catch up, you can enjoy any food item from the menu and in return you will get three house beverage vouchers. It runs from 6pm to 11pm.

McGettigan’s, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, every Wed 6pm to 11pm, mcgettigans.com

Thursday, September 8

Pull up a chair at Cipriani Dolci Marina Mall

The duo of Cipriani Dolci’s in Dubai have become must-visit mall eateries, and now the chic Italian concept has brought a slice of Venetian charm to Abu Dhabi. Diners can expect decadent favourites from torta di cioccolato to ice cream freshly whipped to order, lemon tart, tiramisu and more. A must-try at all Cipriani’s is the vanilla meringue cake. Savoury fans are in for a more meaty meal with baked tagliolini, scampi alla carlina and seppioline in tecia available.

Cipriani Dolci, Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 10pm daily, Tel: (0)2 657 5400 @ciprianidolci