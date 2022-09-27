Have you ever wondered how long you would last in an ice bath?

Looking to check out an alternative wellness day in Dubai? Hyatt Centric Jumeirah is collaborating with Dubai-based fitness hub, Energy Camp, to bring a Wim Hof inspired wellness day to Dubai. The Reboot, Recharge, Relax sessions are taking place on Sunday, October 2 and Sunday, October 23 from 10am to 1pm.

What to expect

Energy Camp’s expert coaches will provide guided Wim Hof Method breath work and ice bath sessions followed by a pool day and lunch at Chef Izu‘s latest opening, Eunoia by Carine. All of the above is included in the one-day package for Dhs570 per person.

Wim Hof, also known as the Iceman, has achieved some pretty impressive things. Like climbing Mount Everest wearing only shorts, swimming underneath ice for 66 metres, and hanging on one finger at an altitude of 2,000 metres. He does so by practicing, what is now known as, the Wim Hof Method: breathing, cold exposure, and commitment.

Here’s what happened when we were put through our paces…

After a delicious healthy smoothie on arrival, the expert instructors gave us the lowdown on the day’s itinerary: the what, the why, and the how. The first step is the breath work session. Lying down, we practiced breathing from our stomachs first, not our chests. Our inhales and exhales were guided by the instructor while the vibrations of the calming music were felt through our bodies. Breathe in. Breathe out. Breath in. Hold it.

Next step, cold exposure. Frequent exposure to cold, including ice baths and cold showers, has a number of mental and physical health benefits: eases sore muscles, reduces inflammation, boosts circulation, reduces stress, improves immunity, supports mental health, better sleep, and improves focus and mental control.

We applied our breathing techniques to plunge ourselves into the five-degree-Celsius ice bath. The instructors were by our side to guide us, helping us stay in control of our breathing (not hyperventilating) and remain cool, calm, and collected (no pun intended). It really is mind over matter.

Now, time to relax…

Overlooking the Dubai skyline and endless ocean, Hyatt Centric Jumeirah is a serene city escape. Before making the most of the views from the pool, an exclusive menu is provided at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant by Chef Izu Ani, Eunoia by Carine.

To start, choose between roast lentils with pickled vegetables, spicy calamari, beetroot salad, or an onion tart with creme fraiche. Followed by roast chicken with green olives, gnocchi Sorrentina, or grilled salmon with lentil, among others. For dessert, we recommend the cream puffs with hazelnut and chocolate sauce (yes, we know we said healthy but health is all about balance, isn’t it?).

While we won’t be climbing Mount Everest in shorts anytime soon, we can’t recommend this unique wellness experience enough. Book your slots soon as there’s limited availability.

Reboot, Recharge, Relax. Sunday, October 2 and Sunday, October 23. 10am. Dhs570. The Terrace Suite, Hyatt Centric Jumeirah, La Mer, Dubai. Limited availability. Book: energycamp.ae

Images: Provided